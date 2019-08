- A new survey of New York City subway stations by New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has revealed the extent of the troubles facing the New York City subway system.

The MTA’s New York City Transit division conducts surveys the stations every five years, looking at structural components, like stairs platforms and ventilator, and architectural components, like tiles, lighting, walls and ceilings.

According to the analysis, 158 of the system’s 472 stations had “serious structural deficiencies” in 2017, although this did represent a decrease from 188 stations in 2012.

Of the nearly 15,500 subway station structural components, the survey found that 29 percent were worn or damaged, a two percent increase from 2012. Of particular concern was the deterioration of platform edges, as the survey found that 65 percent of edges were worn or damaged, causing a threat to rider safety.

Only 31 stations had no structural deficiencies, down from 57 in 2012. However nearly all station lighting was reported to be in good condition, an improvement from 2012.