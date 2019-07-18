< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Navy warship sunk during WWII finally found near Maine A plaque at Fort Williams Park at Cape Elizabeth, Maine, remembers those killed when the USS Eagle PE-56 was sunk off the Maine coast on April 23, 1945. (AP) https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_USS_EAGLE_56_071819_1563503247854_7533656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_USS_EAGLE_56_071819_1563503247854_7533656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A plaque at Fort Williams Park at Cape Elizabeth, Maine, remembers those killed when the USS Eagle PE-56 was sunk off the Maine coast on April 23, 1945. (AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A plaque at Fort Williams Park at Cape Elizabeth, Maine, remembers those killed when the USS Eagle PE-56 was sunk off the Maine coast on April 23, 1945. (AP)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419027679-419027556" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_USS_EAGLE_56_071819_1563503247854_7533656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_USS_EAGLE_56_071819_1563503247854_7533656_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_USS_EAGLE_56_071819_1563503247854_7533656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_USS_EAGLE_56_071819_1563503247854_7533656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_USS_EAGLE_56_071819_1563503247854_7533656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A plaque at Fort Williams Park at Cape Elizabeth, Maine, remembers those killed when the USS Eagle PE-56 was sunk off the Maine coast on April 23, 1945. (AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A plaque at Fort Williams Park at Cape Elizabeth, Maine, remembers those killed when the USS Eagle PE-56 was sunk off the Maine coast on April 23, 1945. By David Sharp, AP
Posted Jul 18 2019 10:29PM EDT

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) - A private dive team has located the last U.S. Navy warship to be sunk by a German submarine in World War II, just a few miles off the coast of Maine.

The sinking of the USS Eagle PE-56 on April 23, 1945, was originally blamed on a boiler explosion. But the Navy determined in 2001 that it had been sunk by a German submarine.</p> <p>The patrol boat's precise location remained a mystery — until now.</p> <p>Garry Kozak, a specialist in undersea searches, announced this week that diver Ryan King, of Brentwood, New Hampshire, used Kozak's sonar data to find the vessel 300 feet (90 meters) down in June 2018. King's team, which later began working with the Smithsonian Channel, extensively explored the ship on the ocean floor, 5 miles (8 kilometers) off Cape Elizabeth, Maine.</p> <p>"With the deck guns, there was no mistaking it for what it was," said Paul Lawton, a Massachusetts attorney whose research helped to convince the Navy how the ship was sunk.</p> <p>The patrol boat was equipped with depth charges, explosives used to battle enemy submarines. But it was towing a practice target for bombers from a nearby Brunswick Naval Air Station when it sank. Only 13 of the 62 crew members survived; they were plucked from the water by a nearby Navy destroyer.</p> <p>The underwater video, which will be aired in the fall on the Smithsonian Channel's "Hunt for Eagle 56," backs up the story of sailors who said an explosion broke the ship into two pieces, Kozak said.</p> <p>The two hull segments, about 350 feet (105 meters) apart, blended with the uneven, craggy ocean floor, making it difficult to locate them with sonar, Kozak said. Underwater video clearly shows the deck gun on the bow; farther away, depth charges are clearly visible on the stern, Kozak.</p> <p>The divers' research is expected to offer definitive proof that the sub was indeed destroyed by a German submarine, which itself was sunk days later off Block Island, Rhode Island, Kozak said. The video shows the ship's boilers are intact, he said.</p> <p>The Eagle's sinking was once a mystery.</p> <p>The World War I-era patrol boat was ripped by a blast, and several survivors reported seeing a submarine conning tower featuring a painted red horse on a yellow shield.</p> <p>The sinking was ruled a boiler explosion at the time, but Lawton helped connect the dots to show it was sunk by a German submarine with the same markings.</p> <p>The day before Germany signed a surrender on May 7, 1945, U.S. Navy destroyers sank the submarine, U-853, south of New London, Connecticut, after it attacked a cargo ship.</p> <p>The submarine is a popular attraction for divers because it's accessible in 130 feet (40 meters) of water.</p> <p>But the Eagle sits 300 feet down, far beyond the reach of recreational divers.</p> <p>The Navy is convinced that the vessel located by the divers is the Eagle and is appreciative of dive team's respectful research of the site, said Robert Neyland, who leads the underwater archaeology branch of the Naval History and Heritage Command.</p> <p>Both sunken vessels are considered war graves, and federal law prevents divers from tampering with them. Carla Peterson and Jenna Herr, like most people, didn't know how they were going to afford college. They were concerned about their chances of attending due to high costs and personal struggles. They were concerned about their chances of attending due to high costs and personal struggles.

By Austin Williams
Posted Jul 18 2019 09:35PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 10:19PM EDT

Carla Peterson and Jenna Herr, like most people, didn't know how they were going to afford college. They were concerned about their chances of attending due to high costs and personal struggles. Little did they know, the generosity of a total stranger who died years before they would even attend a university would change them and the lives of 31 other people forever.

For Jenna Herr, who graduated from the University of Iowa in 2013 and finished graduate school this year, the prospect of being able to afford college while also raising her daughter who she had at 16 seemed impossible.

After getting advice from her boss at the restaurant where she worked at the time, Herr decided to furiously search and apply for scholarships, one of which she came across under the name of Dale Schroeder, a man who would eventually be the ticket she and many others would need to pursue their dreams. A sound bath may give you mental clarity, an epiphany or a good nap

By Mac King, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jul 18 2019 09:47PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 10:07PM EDT Inside a ballroom in the basement of a posh hotel in Brooklyn, sound therapists and husband and wife Alex Falk and Sara Auster demonstrated for us some of the notes and tones they'd create for a room of paying sitters, stretchers and loungers, fanned out on mats, towels and chairs around these two musicians, starting in a half-hour when this monthly sound bath begins.

"They might be received as unusual, unknown sounds," Auster said, "but we like that."

Unlike a piano or electric guitar, instruments like these crystal singing bowls produce sounds most of us don't already associate with something. data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/650_million_people_watched_the_moon_land_0_7533537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/650_million_people_watched_the_moon_land_0_7533537_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/650_million_people_watched_the_moon_land_0_7533537_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/650_million_people_watched_the_moon_land_0_7533537_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/650_million_people_watched_the_moon_land_0_7533537_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In living rooms, department stores, public parks and airports from Houston to Tokyo, NASA estimates that 650 million people watched Armstrong take those very first human steps onto the moon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div 'You could hear a pin drop': 650 million around the world watched man's first steps on the moon

By Colleen Killingsworth
Posted Jul 18 2019 05:46PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 10:19PM EDT

When Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin took their first steps on the moon in 1969, the whole world was watching.

Few events in the history of mankind have ever been experienced by so many people simultaneously (at least relative to the era). From Houston to Hong Kong, NASA estimates that 650 million people watched Armstrong take those very first human steps onto the moon and heard him utter the phrase that generations to come would never forget.

"That's one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind." Dale Schroeder pictured, amassed a $3 million fortune he left after he died to a scholarship that helped 33 people he didn't know get through college. (Photo by Stephen Nielsen.) RIGHT: An awe-struck crowd gathered in Paris, France, watching the moon landing. (Photos by: NASA, Yves LE ROUX/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Most Recent

Navy warship sunk during WWII finally found near Maine
Carpenter leaves $3M fortune after death to put 33 people he didn't know through college
A sound bath may give you mental clarity, an epiphany or a good nap
'You could hear a pin drop': 650 million around the world watched man's first steps on the moon
Apollo 11's 'amiable strangers': Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_USS_EAGLE_56_071819_1563503247854_7533656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_USS_EAGLE_56_071819_1563503247854_7533656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/AP_USS_EAGLE_56_071819_1563503247854_7533656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;plaque&#x20;at&#x20;Fort&#x20;Williams&#x20;Park&#x20;at&#x20;Cape&#x20;Elizabeth&#x2c;&#x20;Maine&#x2c;&#x20;remembers&#x20;those&#x20;killed&#x20;when&#x20;the&#x20;USS&#x20;Eagle&#x20;PE-56&#x20;was&#x20;sunk&#x20;off&#x20;the&#x20;Maine&#x20;coast&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;23&#x2c;&#x20;1945&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Navy warship sunk during WWII finally found near Maine</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/carpenter-leaves-3m-fortune-after-death-to-put-33-people-he-didnt-know-through-college" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/david_1563501807952_7533821_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dale&#x20;Schroeder&#x20;pictured&#x2c;&#x20;amassed&#x20;a&#x20;&#x24;3&#x20;million&#x20;fortune&#x20;he&#x20;left&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;died&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;scholarship&#x20;that&#x20;helped&#x20;33&#x20;people&#x20;he&#x20;didn&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;t&#x20;know&#x20;get&#x20;through&#x20;college&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Stephen&#x20;Nielsen&#x2e;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Carpenter leaves $3M fortune after death to put 33 people he didn't know through college</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sound-bath-mental-clarity-relaxation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/What_is_a_sound_bath__0_7533590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/What_is_a_sound_bath__0_7533590_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/What_is_a_sound_bath__0_7533590_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/What_is_a_sound_bath__0_7533590_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/18/What_is_a_sound_bath__0_7533590_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>A sound bath may give you mental clarity, an epiphany or a good nap</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/you-could-hear-a-pin-drop-650-million-people-watched-mans-first-steps-on-the-moon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/MoonLandinMemories_Banner_1563497091784_7533479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/MoonLandinMemories_Banner_1563497091784_7533479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/MoonLandinMemories_Banner_1563497091784_7533479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/MoonLandinMemories_Banner_1563497091784_7533479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/MoonLandinMemories_Banner_1563497091784_7533479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="LEFT&#x3a;&#x20;Buzz&#x20;Aldrin&#x20;walks&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;surface&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;moon&#x2e;&#x20;RIGHT&#x3a;&#x20;An&#x20;awe-struck&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;crowd&#x20;gathered&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2c;&#x20;watching&#x20;the&#x20;moon&#x20;landing&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;NASA&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Yves&#x20;LE&#x20;ROUX&#x2f;Gamma-Rapho&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘You could hear a pin drop': 650 million around the world watched man's first steps on the moon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/apollo-11s-amiable-strangers-armstrong-aldrin-and-collins" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/apollo11_1563497662860_7533552_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/apollo11_1563497662860_7533552_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/apollo11_1563497662860_7533552_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/apollo11_1563497662860_7533552_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/18/apollo11_1563497662860_7533552_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" From left to right, Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin Jr, the crew of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing mission were subjected to a period of quarantine upon their return to earth. (Photo by MPI/Getty Images) 