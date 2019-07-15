< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418296007" data-article-version="1.0">Reporting potholes to Suffolk County's 311</h1> data-article-id="418296007" data-article-version="1.0">Reporting potholes to Suffolk County's 311</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-418296007" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Reporting potholes to Suffolk County's 311&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/suffolk-county-311-potholes" data-title="Reporting potholes to Suffolk County's 311" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/suffolk-county-311-potholes" addthis:title="Reporting potholes to Suffolk County's 311"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418296007.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418296007");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418296007_418292805_138099"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418296007_418292805_138099";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418292805","video":"584496","title":"Pothole%20hotline","caption":"Suffolk%20County%20Executive%20Steve%20Bellone%20on%20Monday%20announced%20a%20%247%20million%20investment%20into%20several%20countywide%20road%20resurfacing%20projects.%20Thanks%20to%20the%20county%27s%20new%20state-of-the-art%20311%20call%20center%2C%20launched%20earlier%20this%20year%2C%20he%20says%20crews%20will%20be%20able","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F15%2FPothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F15%2FPothole_hotline_584496_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657835536%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DcFpbbdk-xkGFHq87bjyXTk0VZfo","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fsuffolk-county-311-potholes"}},"createDate":"Jul 15 2019 05:52PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418296007_418292805_138099",video:"584496",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Suffolk%2520County%2520Executive%2520Steve%2520Bellone%2520on%2520Monday%2520announced%2520a%2520%25247%2520million%2520investment%2520into%2520several%2520countywide%2520road%2520resurfacing%2520projects.%2520Thanks%2520to%2520the%2520county%2527s%2520new%2520state-of-the-art%2520311%2520call%2520center%252C%2520launched%2520earlier%2520this%2520year%252C%2520he%2520says%2520crews%2520will%2520be%2520able",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_584496_1800.mp4?Expires=1657835536&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=cFpbbdk-xkGFHq87bjyXTk0VZfo",eventLabel:"Pothole%20hotline-418292805",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Fsuffolk-county-311-potholes"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Briella Tomassetti, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jul 15 2019 06:04PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 15 2019 05:52PM EDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 06:05PM EDT class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418296007-418292690" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418296007" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Monday announced a $7 million investment into several countywide road resurfacing projects.</p> <p>"When they hit a pothole, they just want to know that the pothole is going to get filled," Bellone said.</p> <p>Thanks to the county's new state-of-the-art 311 call center, launched earlier this year, he says crews will be able to patch up potholes more quickly and efficiently.</p> <p>"They can call 311, and if it's a county-maintained road, we'll get somebody out there to fill the pothole right away," Bellone said. "And if not, we'll direct them to the right place."</p> <p>Once someone reports a pothole through Suffolk 311, a call operator will answer the phone and ask for the location for that pothole. All dangerous potholes reported to the county will be filled within 48 hours. Non-emergency potholes will be assessed by the Department of Public Works within five days.</p> <p>"We have filled about 200 potholes and also used over 452 tons of asphalt a year to date to go out there and address the conditions as they arise," Acting Commissioner Darnell Tyson said.</p> <p>Since 2010, the county has invested approximately $162 million on road resurfacing projects. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/con-edison-blackout-probe" title="Con Edison: Relay system failure caused Manhattan blackout" data-articleId="418297904" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Con_Edison_investigation_0_7524107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Con_Edison_investigation_0_7524107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Con_Edison_investigation_0_7524107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Con_Edison_investigation_0_7524107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Con_Edison_investigation_0_7524107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Con Ed engineers are looking over data from the weekend to try to figure out why system safeguards broke down and a large swath of Manhattan plunged into darkness on Saturday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Con Edison: Relay system failure caused Manhattan blackout</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 06:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A relay protection system that should have isolated a faulty distribution cable but didn't led to the loss of power that darkened Manhattan for several hours.</p><p>A preliminary review of Saturday's blackout shows that the relay system at a West 65th Street substation should have kept the problem from spreading, Con Edison said. Instead, the electrical fault was isolated at a transmission substation at West 49th Street.</p><p>The blackout resulting from the system's failure affected thousands for about five hours along a 40-block stretch that included some of Manhattan's busiest areas like Times Square and Rockefeller Center.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/neil-armstrong-one-small-step" title="What did Neil Armstrong really say when he stepped onto the moon?" data-articleId="418288653" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Armstrong_s__small_step__0_7524027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Armstrong_s__small_step__0_7524027_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Armstrong_s__small_step__0_7524027_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Armstrong_s__small_step__0_7524027_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Armstrong_s__small_step__0_7524027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NASA's comparison of archive video and restored video showing Neil Armstong descending a ladder from the Apollo 11 Lunar Module." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>What did Neil Armstrong really say when he stepped onto the moon?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">The Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>What did Neil Armstrong really say when he took his first step on the moon? Millions on Earth who listened to him on TV or radio heard this:</p><p>"That's one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."</p><p>But after returning from space, Armstrong said that wasn't what he had planned to say. He said there was a lost word in his famous one-liner from the moon: "That's one small step for 'a' man." It's just that people just didn't hear it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/the-best-prime-day-gadget-deals-moto-g7-galaxy-phones-kindle-paperwhite-and-more" title="The best Prime Day gadget deals: Moto G7, Galaxy phones, Kindle Paperwhite, and more" data-articleId="418286582" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/15/Prime%20Day%20-%20Amazon%20_OP_1_CP__1563224015792.jpg_7523858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/15/Prime%20Day%20-%20Amazon%20_OP_1_CP__1563224015792.jpg_7523858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/15/Prime%20Day%20-%20Amazon%20_OP_1_CP__1563224015792.jpg_7523858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/15/Prime%20Day%20-%20Amazon%20_OP_1_CP__1563224015792.jpg_7523858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/15/Prime%20Day%20-%20Amazon%20_OP_1_CP__1563224015792.jpg_7523858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Amazon Prime Day commenced on Monday. The 48-hour event lists thousands of specially discounted items for Prime members. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The best Prime Day gadget deals: Moto G7, Galaxy phones, Kindle Paperwhite, and more</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sriram Sharma, KTVU </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 04:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Amazon Prime Day 2019 is upon us, and the e-commerce giant has lined up a bunch of sales and discounts on tech gear that are at their lowest prices ever. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, now’s probably the best time to take the gadgets off your wish list and on to your shopping cart. </p><p>There are discounts on literally thousands of electronic items, so it’s hard to stay on top of all of them. It’s hard to ascertain the actual price from the sticker price of a device and how significant the price drop is. For this round-up, we used a website called camelcamelcamel which tracks and graphs the price history of a product on Amazon.</p><p>Here’s a shortlist of some of the most deeply discounted on smartphones, smart watches, smart speakers, tablets, headphones, and more that we've found so far. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/con-edison-blackout-probe"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Con_Edison_investigation_0_7524107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Con_Edison_investigation_0_20190715213326"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Con Edison: Relay system failure caused Manhattan blackout</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suffolk-county-311-potholes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/Pothole_hotline_0_7524211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pothole_hotline_0_20190715215219"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Reporting potholes to Suffolk County's 311</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/neil-armstrong-one-small-step"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/15/NASA_APOLLO_11_ARMSTONG_LADDER_071519_1563223834020_7523949_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Neil Armstrong descends a ladder and becomes the first person to walk on the moon, July 20, 1969. 