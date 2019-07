- Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Monday announced a $7 million investment into several countywide road resurfacing projects.

"When they hit a pothole, they just want to know that the pothole is going to get filled," Bellone said.

Thanks to the county's new state-of-the-art 311 call center, launched earlier this year, he says crews will be able to patch up potholes more quickly and efficiently.

"They can call ‪311, and if it's a county-maintained road, we'll get somebody out there to fill the pothole right away," Bellone said. "And if not, we'll direct them to the right place."

Once someone reports a pothole through Suffolk 311, a call operator will answer the phone and ask for the location for that pothole. All dangerous potholes reported to the county will be filled within 48 hours. Non-emergency potholes will be assessed by the Department of Public Works within five days.

‪"We have filled about 200 potholes and also used over 452 tons of asphalt a year to date to go out there and address the conditions as they arise," Acting Commissioner Darnell Tyson said.

Since 2010, the county has invested approximately $162 million on road resurfacing projects. Officials say the added maintenance will not only make the roads safer but reduce the burden on taxpayers.

The roadways currently under construction, some even near completion, include Pinelawn Road in Melville, Community College Road in Brentwood, and William Floyd Parkway in Shirley.