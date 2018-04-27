Man attempts to set subway token booth on fire

- New York City police are looking for a man who attempted to light a Lower Manhattan subway booth on fire after making threatening statements and gestures to the transit worker inside.

It happened on Wednesday about 4:45 p.m. at the Fulton Street subway station. Police say the attacker got into a verbal dispute with the 44 year-old token clerk inside the Fulton Street subway station.

The NYPD says that during the incident, the suspect wrote profanities and a threatening message on the glass. He then proceeded to light multiple matches and threw them into the booth's money slot. He then lit a piece of paper on fire and threw it at the booth. He then ran away to the "A" and "C" platform. The male subway worker was not reported to be hurt in the incident.

Police say the suspect they are looking for is Hispanic, approximately 6' tall, 300 pounds, black curly hair, and a full beard that is graying around the chin. He was last seen wearing a long black trench coat, a black Nike zippered hooded sweatshirt, a black skullcap, dark blue sweatpants, and black sneakers. He also appeared to be holding onto a Christmas stocking or Santa hat.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say all calls are strictly confidential.