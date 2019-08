- For Judy Stachow, the more the merrier.

“Like a potato chip, you just can't have one,” she says.

Stachow jokingly calls herself a “crazy cat lady,” but according to a new study by UCLA researchers, cat ladies aren’t so crazy after all.

The researchers surveyed more than five-hundred pet parents, and looked at how pet ownership, in general, aligned with mental-health aligned with mental-health related or social difficulties.

Their findings revealed that cat lovers were no more depressed, anxious, or alone than any other animal-enthusiasts.

Workers, patrons and volunteers at Brooklyn Cat Cafe can attest.

“The majority of people who have cats, even if it’s a lot of cats, are able to provide a really good home for them, provide care and comfort and really take care of the cats in an adequate manner,” says Anne Levin, the cafe’s Executive Director.

Cat owners do say the four-legged felines help to ease stress, make them feel happier, and provide a lasting sense of love and companionship.

The Brooklyn Cat Cafe gets just as many kitty-crazed male customers as it does female, seemingly squashing the “crazy cat lady” theory altogether.