- A new study by scientists from the University of Manitoba, Canada and the University of Oklahoma attempted to determine which form of feeding benefits babies the most: Breastfeeding, giving expressed milk in a bottle or formula.

As it turns out, for a baby’s overall gut health, directly breastfeeding from their mother appears to be the best option.

“That makes sense because we know there are really important prebiotics in breastmilk, and most formulas don’t come with them. So these are things that, only the bacteria, not your body can actually digest, “said Dr. Jed Friedman of the University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.

Most surprising, however, is the discrepancy between breast and breast pump. Researchers found that babies have an excess of ‘good bacteria’ only when the baby feeds from their mother.

“Every pediatrician in the country will tell you that breastfeeding is the best thing for your baby, but it has to be put into perspective of everything that comes along with it,” said Dr. Kathy Ward of Big Apple Pediatrics. “Every Mom should take into consideration what she can do for herself, every Mom’s going to try to do the best you can do.”