Renting anywhere in the NY-metro area is tough, but according to a new study, it's extra-tough at three tri-state area cities.

WalletHub examined more than 180 rental markets based on 23 measures of attractiveness to find the best and worst places to rent in the nation and Newark, New Jersey was ranked as the overall 10th worst place to rent, coming in as 173 out of 182.

As dismal as that ranking may be, at least Newark can take solace that they're not one of the two worst cities in the nation to rent in, both of which are located in Connecticut. New Haven and Bridgeport took the ignominious honors as the second-worst and worst places to rent in the United States.

WalletHub's poor ranking for Newark came because they ranked the city as 123rd when it came to its rental market and 168th in quality of life. New Haven ranked 165th and 171st in rental market and affordability rank and quality of life, respectively. Finally, Bridgeport finished 180th and 145th in rental market and quality of life.

How to find the best cities for renters? Go west young man!