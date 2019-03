Related Headlines Bodega where teen died is now a Safe Haven store

- A street renaming ceremony was held Wednesday in the Bronx in honor of a boy killed by alleged gang members last year.

Lesandro Junior Guzman-Feliz Way became the co-name of Bathgate Avenue at East 183rd Street.

The sign is up on the corner across from the site where the 15-year-old was viciously assaulted and killed.

Police said that Trinitarios gang members armed with machetes and knives hacked the boy to death in a case of mistaken identity.

14 suspects were jailed following the killing on June 20, 2018.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz and NYC Council Member Ritchie Torres addressed the crowd gathered including Guzman-Feliz's mother, Leandra Feliz, who celebrated a birthday on the same day.

The teen was a member of the NYPD's Explorers program, a group for youths interested in a law enforcement career. Several members of the group were in attendance

Last month, the bodega where Guzman-Feliz was refused help as he ran from his attackers was named a Safe Haven Store.