Part of the Maxus Worldwide Nutrition building in East Farmingdale collapsed onto its parking lot. (FOX 5 NY) Part of the Maxus Worldwide Nutrition building in East Farmingdale collapsed onto its parking lot. (FOX 5 NY)

- Firefighters with thermal imaging cameras dug through piles of cinder blocks Thursday night, searching for victims.

It was just after 9:30 pm, when part of the Maxus Worldwide Nutrition building in East Farmingdale collapsed onto its parking lot.

Authorities say luckily no one was hurt. Beneath the rubble was several parked cars. Storage tiers of boxes and other massive equipment was also exposed in the collapse.

The toppling building is just one of a handful of scenes first responders rushed to as severe thunderstorms crashed through the area Thursday night.

Wind gusts between 40-50 MPH and widespread lightning rolled through western Suffolk and east central Nassau.

Trees toppled over, some even completely uprooted and landed on power lines. It knocked out power for more than 40,000 PSE&G customers at its worst.

The storms also caused road backups.

One tractor trailer got stuck for hours on Allen Blvd. awaiting PSE&G after primary wires came down across a cab.