- Jaron Cornish, a 2019 Stony Brook University graduate and Division I basketball player, was on his way to going pro.

However, Hurricane Dorian cut that dream short when it destroyed everything in its path, including Jaron’s hometown on the Abaco Islands.

“It’s a tough time for all of them right now, obviously, because his parents are staying in Freeport with his sister, and he was able to get out of the Bahamas and he’s now in Miami,” head basketball coach Geno Ford, Stony Brook University Men’s Basketball Coach explains.

Jaron, whose phone suffered extensive water damage during the hurricane, spoke with us via text message.

He says while he, his parents, and his five older siblings miraculously survived the monster storm, their homes, and most of their belongings did not.

After hearing about the devastation a thousand miles away on the Abaco Islands, the Stony Brook University Athletic Department didn’t hesitate to help one of its own.

“Everyone thought, ‘What can we do to help?’ And so then it was, let’s set up this account, let’s do a Go Fund Me, let’s do everything we can to have the greatest impact on Jaron and his family,” Shawn Heilbron, Stony Brook University Director of Athletics recalls.

The surrounding community quickly pitched in for the prized point-guard who left an imprint both on and off the court.

“He’s the kind of person, that no matter who you are, you just, you felt that good vibe with him,” Jaron’s teammate, Drew Garcia says.

In just twenty-four hours, the Jaron Cornish and Family Support Fund has already raised more than $1,500, and the Stony Brook Seawolves are confident they’ll reach their $10,000 goal in no time.