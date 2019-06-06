< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Stonewall: A bar's path from illicit dive to LGBTQ landmark

By JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press

Posted Jun 27 2019 01:13PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 01:16PM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/stonewall-a-bars-path-from-dive-to-lgbtq-landmark" addthis:title="Stonewall: A bar's path from illicit dive to LGBTQ landmark"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415070044.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415070044");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415070044-411226262"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_apologizes_for_Stonewall_Inn_raid_0_7360737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_apologizes_for_Stonewall_Inn_raid_0_7360737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_apologizes_for_Stonewall_Inn_raid_0_7360737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_apologizes_for_Stonewall_Inn_raid_0_7360737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_apologizes_for_Stonewall_Inn_raid_0_7360737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415070044-411226262" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_apologizes_for_Stonewall_Inn_raid_0_7360737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_apologizes_for_Stonewall_Inn_raid_0_7360737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_apologizes_for_Stonewall_Inn_raid_0_7360737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_apologizes_for_Stonewall_Inn_raid_0_7360737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/NYPD_apologizes_for_Stonewall_Inn_raid_0_7360737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/stonewall-a-bars-path-from-dive-to-lgbtq-landmark">JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:13PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415070044" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>NEW YORK (AP) — Fifty years ago, the Stonewall Inn was an underground gay bar where a police raid sparked a rebellion that fueled the modern LGBTQ rights movement.</p> <p>Today, it's still a bar, but a highly visible one. It's a landmark, and the patrons flocking in this week to honor the riots' legacy include a gay police officers' group.</p> <p>The tavern in Manhattan's Greenwich Village has undergone physical and ownership changes over the years. At points, it wasn't a bar at all.</p> <p>But as the rebellion's anniversary approaches Friday, the Stonewall Inn stands in part of its original space and serves as a gathering place and beacon for the LGBTQ community and others.</p> <p>"We understand we're the innkeepers of history," says co-owner Stacy Lentz.</p> <p>In 1969, the Stonewall was part of a Greenwich Village gay scene that was known, yet not open. At the time, showing same-sex affection or dressing in a way deemed gender-inappropriate could get people arrested, and bars had lost liquor licenses for serving such people. Some gay nightspots simply operated illegally.</p> <p>A onetime horse stable in adjoining buildings at 51 and 53 Christopher Street, the Stonewall was a divey, unlicensed spot with darkened windows, black-painted walls and a doorman who scrutinized would-be patrons through a peephole. But it also had a popular, pulsating dance floor that attracted a diverse, largely young crowd.</p> <p>The police raid in the wee hours of June 28, 1969, stirred a sudden resistance, as patrons and others outside the bar hurled objects at officers. Protests followed over several more days and led to new, more extensive and militant LGBTQ activist groups than the U.S. had seen before.</p> <p>The bar itself didn't last long after the raid. Over the ensuing years, the space was divided and used by a bagel shop, a Chinese restaurant and other establishments, including a gay bar called Stonewall that briefly operated at 51 Christopher in the late 1980s. Renovations changed the interior decor.</p> <p>The current Stonewall Inn, at 53 Christopher, dates to the early 1990s.</p> <p>For years, its path was pitted with financial strains, business vagaries and loss. One co-owner, Jimmy Pisano, died three months before the Stonewall rebellion's 25th anniversary in 1994.</p> <p>His boyfriend, Thomas Garguilo — a marketing executive who had never planned on managing the bar — recalls a struggle to keep the business afloat for the milestone.</p> <p>When it came, the Stonewall was indeed open, drawing so many people that a line formed just to take photos in front.</p> <p>"It just felt like such a relief, a blessing," recalls Garguilo. Long gone from the Stonewall, he recently launched a website to highlight Pisano's role in maintaining what would later become a National Historic Landmark and part of the first national monument to LGBT rights.</p> <p>"People walk past that place today and assume it's always been there," Garguilo says.</p> <p>Two other figures from Pisano's tenure, friend and business partner Bob Gurecki and renovation contractor Dominick DeSimone, oversaw the bar's next chapter, grappling with noise complaints and other issues.</p> <p>Lentz and co-owner Kurt Kelly acquired the business in 2006, with investors' help, and have sought to keep its legacy current. They founded the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative in 2017 to raise money to aid LGBTQ organizations in Kansas, Tennessee and elsewhere outside U.S. coastal cities.</p> <p>"We really feel like the fire that started at Stonewall in 1969 is not done," Lentz says. "The battleground has just shifted."</p> <p>The Stonewall Inn itself remains a place to measure key points in the arc of LGTBQ life in America.</p> <p>People gathered there to cheer when the Supreme Court legalized gay marriage nationwide in 2015; to mourn the next year when a gunman killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Florida; and to protest in 2017 when President Donald Trump rescinded guidance that encouraged letting transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice in school.</p> <p>The Stonewall has also become a sometime political campaign stop. Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden visited last week , for example. Former City Council speaker Christine Quinn, who tried in 2013 to become the city's first female and first openly gay mayor, remembers a rally at the Stonewall as a very meaningful "moment about aspirations and potential" in a campaign that ended at the Democratic primary days later.</p> <p>The bar still gets police attention, but a very different kind than in 1969.</p> <p>The Gay Officers Action League, which counts hundreds of active members in the New York Police Department and other nearby law enforcement agencies, holds its monthly meetings in the Stonewall's upstairs room. The organization planned a get-together at the bar Thursday for members and officers visiting for LGBTQ Pride events to reflect on the rebellion's 50th anniversary.</p> <p>"As queer police officers, I think we have an added responsibility of acknowledging and ensuring that that ugly history doesn't happen again. So it'll be a nice night of absorbing and really taking a moment to be inside of that place," GOAL's president, NYPD Detective Brian Downey, said last week. "It'll be sort of a pilgrimage."</p> <p>The NYPD itself apologized earlier this month for the 1969 raid, which Commissioner James O'Neill called "discriminatory and oppressive."</p> <p>The Stonewall's recent history has some difficult moments, including a 2010 attack on a patron by two men who eventually pleaded guilty to hate crime assault. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>World Pride celebration kicks off in Brooklyn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Teresa Priolo, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 04:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Seven thousand people of every race, religion and persuasion celebrating the diversity of New York City and that which connects us around the world: The ability to live openly with pride.</p><p>World Pride officially kicked off Wednesday night with a star-studded showing at Barclays Center in Brooklyn hosted by Whoopi Goldberg. The event featured the likes of Cher, Billy Porter, and Cyndi Lauper. Ciara and RuPaul's drag race.</p><p>It highlighted the struggles of the LBGTQ community, the need to reach out to at risk transgender youth, and a remembrance of the Stonewall uprising 50 years ago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/rapinoe-stands-by-statement-white-house-statement" title="Rapinoe stands by statement about not going to White House" data-articleId="415097397" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/27/Rapinoe_1561664953839_7451062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. women&rsquo;s national team soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks at a news conference on Thursday, June, 27, 2019, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Anne M. Peterson)." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rapinoe stands by statement about not going to White House</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PARIS (AP) - Megan Rapinoe said Thursday that she stands by previous comments that she would not visit the White House if the United States wins the Women's World Cup.</p><p>"I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive," she said. "My mom would be very upset about that."</p><p>Rapinoe spoke at a previously scheduled news conference a day after President Donald Trump called out the U.S. women's national team star on Twitter. Trump referenced a video that surfaced on Twitter in recent days, posting: "Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/county-clerks-ask-feds-review-ny-immigrant-license-law" title="County clerks ask feds to review NY immigrant license law" data-articleId="415096236" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/NYSDMV_DRIVER_LICENSE_SAMPLE_052119_1558470866634_7298473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/NYSDMV_DRIVER_LICENSE_SAMPLE_052119_1558470866634_7298473_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/NYSDMV_DRIVER_LICENSE_SAMPLE_052119_1558470866634_7298473_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/NYSDMV_DRIVER_LICENSE_SAMPLE_052119_1558470866634_7298473_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/21/NYSDMV_DRIVER_LICENSE_SAMPLE_052119_1558470866634_7298473_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A sample New York driver license. (New York State Department of Motor Vehicles)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>County clerks ask feds to review NY immigrant license law</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DAVID KLEPPER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:45PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 04:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A county clerk in upstate New York is seeking a federal review of a new state law authorizing driver's licenses for immigrants who are in the country illegally.</p><p>Saratoga County Clerk Craig Hayner, a Republican, wrote to President Donald Trump this week asking for the U.S. Department of Justice to determine the law's constitutionality. Hayner is leading the effort on behalf of 30 other county clerks.</p><p>Hayner told The Associated Press on Thursday that clerks who follow the state law would be violating their oath of office, which requires them to uphold federal laws, including immigration laws. 