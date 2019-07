Authorities are still looking for a bald eagle that was stolen from a wildlife refuge on Long Island. And now the reward in the case has been increased to $20,000.

Someone cut the fencing around a habitat at the Quogue Wildlife Refuge in Quogue and took the eagle sometime between 3 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. on July 16, police said.

The male bald eagle, whose name is Sam, is about 35 years old and has a partially amputated wing, authorities said. He cannot fly.

"We are touched by the concern and offerings of support for the safe return of our eagle Sam," the refuge posted on its website. "The Quogue Police Department and many other organizations are working hard on this case."

The Suffolk County SPCA is putting up $10,000 for the reward, the Nassau County SPCA has pledged $5,000, and the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers promised $5,000. The reward will be paid to anyone whose information leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever stole the bird.

Under federal law, possession of a bald eagle is illegal and can cost you big fines and even land you in jail.

If you have any information about the stolen eagle, you can contact one of the following: Quogue Village Police Department at 631-653-4791, Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.