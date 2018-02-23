NYC steakhouse's $100 meatball

- Get ready New Yorkers, there's an unstoppable meatball rolling into town.

"You have wagyu beef, which is the American version of kobe, we stuff that with foie gras, caciocavallo truffle cheese, and then top it off with the champagne shallot sauce and then it's served with a 2012 Prunotto Barolo [wine]," said Jennifer Schubert, the general manager of Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse.

This $100 meatball at Davio's is making its savory debut for one day only on March 9, 2018. Not coincidentally, that is National Meatball Day. But even international foodies are digging deep into their pockets and making the trek to the Big Apple.

"Somebody called from Canada—they said they're traveling in for the weekend and they're coming in just to try the meatball and they're going to make a weekend out of it," Schubert said.

Chef Juan Tourn came up with this decadent concoction in a few hours. I truly mean this when I say this meatball is worth the truffle.

"I want everybody coming in here and say, "Wow, this meatball I've never tried in my life," he said. "This makes me so happy."

If you're salivating right now, wondering how you can try this meatball, you have to make a reservation for Friday, March 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tables are filling up quickly.