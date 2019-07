- Tie-dye has been making a comeback this summer and now, thanks to Starbucks, you can pair your psychedelic prints with a delicious drink to match.

Beginning July 10, Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada will be selling the new Tie-Dye Frappucino, a colorful blended beverage made with red, yellow and blue powders made from turmeric, red beets and spirulina mixed together to create a rainbow of colors.

If you want one, however, you’re going to have to move quickly. The Tie-Dye Frappucinos will only be available at participating stores for a limited time while supplies last.