- When driving in a New York City school zone, you’ll want keep an eye on how fast you’re going, because speed cameras will certainly be keeping an eye on you. Dozens of new cameras clicked on Thursday morning as part of a massive speed enforcement program.

State law now allows the Department of Transportation (DOT) to install speed cameras at 750 school zones— up from the previous 140 zones. It also doubles the number of hours the cameras can operate.

Speed cameras will now be on from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Friday all year round.

Drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by more than 10 MPH will get hit with a $50 fine.

“We see people learn their lesson. Over 80% of people who get that first ticket from a speed camera don’t get a second camera,” says Polly Trottenberg, the DOT Commissioner.

The DOT will install roughly 40 new cameras per month through the end of this year, increasing the rate to 60 per month in 2020. The program could result in more than 2,000 traffic cameras citywide.

“You’ll get where you need to go but you’ll save some lives,” says Trottenberg.