Speed camera ticketing expected to return

- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo used the power of the pen to trump the Republican-led Senate and restore speed-camera enforcement in school zones. Republican leaders had allowed the camera program to expire.

Cuomo signed an executive order stating that the lack of active cameras created a public hazard and a public safety emergency.

The order declares a state of emergency and allows the cameras to be operational ahead of the start of the school year.

Amy Cohen's 12-year-old son Sammy was struck and killed by a truck in 2012. She has been calling for the renewal of the camera program.

"When your child dies, it's hard to be grateful," she said Monday. "Today there is some light amid our personal darkness, and we have found a way to be grateful."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to issue an order of necessity so that the City Council can pass a speed camera law by the end of the week.

The governor said that will further reinforce his belief that time is of the essence.