e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Charges: Woman locked son, 8, in cold garage, killing him By AMY FORLITI, Associated Press
Posted Sep 10 2019 07:23PM EDT class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428243360.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428243360");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/son-locked-in-cold-garage-killing-him">AMY FORLITI, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 07:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428243360" style="display: none;"> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo left"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428243360-413673310"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428243360-413673310" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <p>MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minnesota woman whose court records show a history of child neglect and violence has been charged with manslaughter after authorities say she locked her 8-year-old son in a cold garage overnight, leading to his death.</p><p>The Brooklyn Park woman was charged Monday in connection with the boy's death in February 2018. The outside temperature at the time was in the negative single digits.</p><p>The cause of the boy's death was initially listed as undetermined. There were no fresh signs of trauma, but the boy had scars on his back that indicated he had been hit with a belt or cord, along with other scars, according to court records. Toxicology tests showed elevated levels of glucose, consistent with hypothermia.</p><p>According to the criminal complaint, the mother called 911 on the morning of Feb. 1, 2018, to report her son was unresponsive. First responders noted his skin was "ice cold," but he was not frozen. He had urinated in his pants and first responders saw a puddle of frozen liquid in the garage.</p><p>The woman told police her son had been sick since Jan. 31, but school officials said he seemed healthy. The woman later denied that the boy was locked in the garage. When police returned with a search warrant days later, the frozen liquid in the garage was gone.</p><p>After several months, the boy's siblings shared information with a foster parent, and one sibling said her mother locked the boy in the garage and brought him inside the next morning.</p><p>The investigation into the boy's death became public in June of 2018, when an 11-year-old girl ran away from the home. She was later found safe more than 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) away, but court records revealed that child protection services had been involved with the family for years following reports of abuse, violence and threats.</p><p>Since the boy's death that February, two petitions for protection had been filed, including a request for emergency protection, yet the children were still living with their mother when the girl ran away.</p><p>Brooklyn Park police investigating her disappearance arrived at the home to find "concerning living conditions," including an uncooperative mother and an infestation of rodents and bugs. Police placed the girl and three siblings in protective custody.</p><p>The Associated Press is not naming the children or the mother because court records cite sexual abuse. Records show the mother had six children, including the boy who died.</p><p>The mother's record in family court includes reports of neglect and threats of violence. She also has a 2006 criminal conviction for malicious punishment of a child. The father of five of her children did not live in the home but has also been found to neglect the children and threaten them with physical harm, according to court records.</p><p>Court records show the children were routinely allowed to live with their mother under protective supervision.</p><p>The mother was charged by warrant and was not in custody. More News Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/US_to_commemorate_9_11_as_its_aftermath__0_7649794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/US_to_commemorate_9_11_as_its_aftermath__0_7649794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/US_to_commemorate_9_11_as_its_aftermath__0_7649794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/US_to_commemorate_9_11_as_its_aftermath__0_7649794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/US_to_commemorate_9_11_as_its_aftermath__0_7649794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 07:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 07:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders.</p><p>A crowd of victims' relatives is expected at ground zero Wednesday, while President Donald Trump is scheduled to join an observance at the Pentagon. Vice President Mike Pence is to speak at the third attack site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.</p><p>Eighteen years after the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil, the nation is still grappling with the aftermath at ground zero, in Congress and beyond. The attacks' aftermath is visible from airport security checkpoints to Afghanistan. A rocket exploded at the U.S. embassy as the anniversary began in Afghanistan, where a post-9/11 invasion has become America's longest war.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/retired-fdny-firefighter-reflects-on-911" title="Retired FDNY firefighter reflects on 9/11" data-articleId="428241005" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Former_firefighter_a_9_11_guest_speaker_0_7649782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Former_firefighter_a_9_11_guest_speaker_0_7649782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Former_firefighter_a_9_11_guest_speaker_0_7649782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Former_firefighter_a_9_11_guest_speaker_0_7649782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Former_firefighter_a_9_11_guest_speaker_0_7649782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Retired FDNY Lt. Michael O’Connell considers himself one of the lucky ones. He was a probationary fireman and only 25 years old on September 11, 2001 but still remembers like it was yesterday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Retired FDNY firefighter reflects on 9/11</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jodi Goldberg </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 06:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 07:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Retired FDNY Lt. Michael O’Connell considers himself one of the lucky ones. He was a probationary fireman and only 25 years old on September 11, 2001 but still remembers like it was yesterday.</p><p>"Even though I was young, very naive and not really knowing the magnitude of how big of a job it actually was, I knew that something significant, especially when the second plane had hit, this was a terrorist attack and it was something that we were going to need to all be there," he said.</p><p>O’Connell worked the pile in the days, weeks and months following the attacks. An autoimmune disease known as Sarcoidosis forced him to retire in 2007.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/cuomo-signs-9-11-related-bill-requiring-public-schools-to-hold-moment-of-silence" title="Gov. Cuomo signs 9/11-related bill requiring public schools to hold moment of silence" data-articleId="428236410" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/New_York_Gov__Cuomo_signs_9_11_related_b_0_7649501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/New_York_Gov__Cuomo_signs_9_11_related_b_0_7649501_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/New_York_Gov__Cuomo_signs_9_11_related_b_0_7649501_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/New_York_Gov__Cuomo_signs_9_11_related_b_0_7649501_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/New_York_Gov__Cuomo_signs_9_11_related_b_0_7649501_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Legislation mandating the minor vigil to honor the thousands who were murdered 18 years ago in the largest terror attack on U.S. soil was signed into law Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Cuomo signs 9/11-related bill requiring public schools to hold moment of silence</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 06:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>>New York public schools will observe a moment of silence Wednesday to remember those killed on 9/11 — it's the law.</p><p>Legislation mandating the minor vigil to honor the thousands who were murdered 18 years ago in the largest terror attack on U.S. soil was signed into law Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and "allows for a brief moment of silence in public schools across the state at the beginning of the school day every September 11th."</p><p>In an effort "to encourage dialogue and education in the classroom, and to ensure future generations have an understanding of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks and their place in history," the law takes effect immediately, according to the governor's office.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-to-commemorate-9_11-as-its-aftermath-extends-and-evolves"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/9-11%20memorial_1568157481677.jpg_7649800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - The annual Tribute in Light, marking the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center is tested in lower Manhattan. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)" title="9-11 memorial_1568157481677.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/meet-fordham-soccer-coach-carlo-acquista"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Carlo_Acquista_is_the_new_Fordham_soccer_0_7649689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Carlo_Acquista_is_the_new_Fordham_soccer_0_20190910230900"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Meet Fordham soccer coach Carlo Acquista</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/retired-fdny-firefighter-reflects-on-911"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/10/Former_firefighter_a_9_11_guest_speaker_0_7649782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Former_firefighter_a_9_11_guest_speaker_0_20190910225551"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retired FDNY firefighter reflects on 9/11</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cuomo-signs-9-11-related-bill-requiring-public-schools-to-hold-moment-of-silence"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/GettyImages-1032396902%20THUMB_1568142457669.jpg_7649328_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A lady cries beside plates on which the names of 9/11 victims were inscribed around the North Pool at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York, the United States, Sept. 11, 2018. (Photo by Xinhua/Wang Ying via Getty Images)" title="1032396902_1568142457669-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Gov. 