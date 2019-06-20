< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Some NYCHA residents report water problems Jun 20 2019 10:31PM EDT By Dana Arschin, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jun 20 2019 10:32PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 10:33PM EDT none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Yvonne Lindesay says she's flat-out exhausted. She says that since March hot water and water pressure have been sporadic and on some days nonexistent in three buildings at NYCHA's Harlem River Houses. </p><p>She told FOX 5 NY that the water is usually only hot from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m., so tenants are waking up extra early to shower.</p><p>While we were there, the water was hot and there was pressure. But tenants told us that this was a good day for the water, something they say only happens about two or three times a week. </p><p>NYCHA told FOX 5 NY that staff did report issues with one of the two boilers in the complex but said repairs were made last week. But you haven't until you've tried this: A sandwich from All'Antico Vinaio, the world-famous restaurant in Florence that has set u" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Famous panini from Florence's All'Antico Vinaio now at New York pop-up</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Teresa Priolo, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In a city of 8.5 million people and 24,000 restaurants of every cuisine and culture, you may think you've tried it all. But you haven't until you've tried this: A sandwich from All'Antico Vinaio , the world-famous restaurant in Florence that has set up shop in New York City for the summer.</p><p>Their one-of-a-kind panini can only be described as massive and delicious; filled with ingredients so fresh, you'd think you were in Tuscany.</p><p>"You see people take the first bite after waiting an hour in line and immediately you can see they're back on that vacation," said Gaetano Arnone, the executive chef of Otto in Washington Square .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/senators-receive-classified-briefing-on-navy-ufo-sightings" title="Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings" data-articleId="413912082" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A group of Senators attended a classified Pentagon briefing Wednesday regarding testimonies from Navy pilots and personnel claiming to have encountered UFOs." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A handful of U.S. senators attended a classified briefing in Washington on Wednesday in regard to alleged sightings and encounters with highly-sophisticated unidentified aircraft reported by Navy pilots and personnel, Politico reported .</p><p>The briefing occurred three days after President Donald Trump received a similar classified briefing, and just shy of one month after the New York Times published a detailed report of the Navy sightings that described some of the unexplained aerial phenomena — what most people would call UFOs — that have had Navy personnel scratching their heads in recent years.</p><p>F/A-18 pilots and other Navy personnel have reported strange sightings of unexplained aerial phenomena in two distinct locations: the U.S.S. Nimitz aircraft carrier battle group off the California coast near San Diego in 2004, and the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt off the East Coast of the United States between 2014 and 2015 .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/nigeria-and-cameroon-make-history-as-1st-african-teams-to-advance-to-knockout-round-of-wwc" title="2 African teams — Nigeria and Cameroon — advance to knockout round for 1st time in WWC history" data-articleId="413912257" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cameroon_and_Nigeria_make_history_as_2_A_0_7428532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cameroon_and_Nigeria_make_history_as_2_A_0_7428532_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cameroon_and_Nigeria_make_history_as_2_A_0_7428532_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cameroon_and_Nigeria_make_history_as_2_A_0_7428532_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Cameroon_and_Nigeria_make_history_as_2_A_0_7428532_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two teams from Africa have made it to the knockout stage for the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 African teams — Nigeria and Cameroon — advance to knockout round for 1st time in WWC history</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 09:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two teams from Africa have made it to the knockout stage for the first time in FIFA Women’s World Cup history.</p><p> </p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> 