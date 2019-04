Social media loves the British royal family—especially the young, attractive couple expecting their first baby.

A brand-new official Instagram account for Prince Harry and Meghan , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, launched Tuesday and rocketed past 1 million followers in less than 6 hours. That set a new Instagram record, according to Guinness World Records .

The account, which is SUSSEXROYAL , reached 1 million followers in 5 hours 45 minutes, breaking the previous record of 11 hours 36 minutes by K-pop star Kang Daniel , Guinness said.