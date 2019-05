- The U.S. Army's 3rd Regiment, known as the Old Guard, shared a touching story and images of a soldier placing a flag at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as torrential rain fell over him.

The photos show the Tomb Sentinel walking towards and kneeling as a storm raged on Thursday in Virginia.

They Old Guard shared the photos and details on Facebook ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

"As thunder shook the ground and rains washed down without abandon, the Tomb Sentinel pierced through the elements with breath-taking precision. He knelt and placed the flags in honor of the Unknowns."

'The Old Guard' is the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army, serving the United States since 1784.