An elderly woman had severe wounds after three dogs attacked her Monday morning, according to Hernando County deputies.
The sheriff’s office was alerted to the incident just after 7:30 a.m. The caller placed the victim -- who has not been identified -- in a black pickup truck and they waited for paramedics to arrive, officials said.
Hernando County deputies said the female was taking a morning walk along Spring Lake Highway when the dogs attacked her. The individual who called stopped to help and told dispatchers the dogs were still loose in the area.