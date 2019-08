- Police in New York City are looking for three people in connection with a series of robberies that start with a Snapchat conversation.

The NYPD says three victims say they communicated with a 16-year-old girl, on 'Snapchat' and agreed to meet at a specified location. The victims arrived at the location. When they got there she asked for them to wait for her to go into a store. Then, two others attacked the victims at knifepoint and robbed them.

The first incident took place about 7:30 p.m. on July 11 on 175 Street. A 15-year-old boy had his sneakers, iPhone 8 Plus and $70 stolen.

About 45 minutes later, at the same spot, a 22-year-old man was robbed of his Samsung Galaxy S7 phone and a debit card.

In the latest incident on July 19, at approximately 2320 hours, at the corner of 3rd Avenue and East 173 Street, a 23-year-old man was robbed of his Samsung Galaxy S9 phone and a debit card.

No one was hurt in the incidents.

Police identified and arrested the 16-year-old girl who they say lured the victims but the other three robbers are still on the loose.

Police say the first suspect is a black male with a dark complexion, 165 pounds, approximately 5'8" tall with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike t-shirt, black sweatpants with white stripes and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male with a dark complexion, 170 pounds, approximately 5'9" tall with short black hair. He was last seen wearing an Echo Unlimited olive sweat jacket with white lettering on the front, black pants, a white t-shirt and black sneakers.

Police say they are also looking for a female between the ages of 15 and 18 who was seen with the two men. She is described as having a thin build, light complexion with brown hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a red tank top, sneakers and a backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.