Smoke from Wisconsin oil refinery explosion shows up on radar

- The explosion at the Husky Energy oil refinery sent a large plume of smoke into the air, so much so it showed up on local radar.

The National Weather Service Doppler Radar, which is located near Duluth, Minnesota, was able to pick up the smoke stream because it is so close to the refinery itself. Doppler Radar is able to see particles in the atmosphere. Most of the time it's precipitation, but radar can pick up the thick smoke just like it would a thunderstorm.

Evacuations have been ordered in Superior, Wisconsin after an explosion and series of fires at the Husky Energy Refinery. More than 10 people were transported to hospitals after an explosion at the oil refinery that was reported at 10:06 a.m., though there have been no fatalities reported.

The oil refinery explosion and fire in Superior, Wisconsin is now under investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA officials told Fox 9 there has only been one incident in the past 20 years in which OSHA took action against the refinery. In 2015, when Calumet Superior LLC owned the refinery, OSHA fined the company $21,000 over emergency response and flammable liquids violations.