It was not clear what caused the plane which was carrying a banner to crash.

A small plane crashed into a building in Fort Lauderdale, Flordai Friday. Video from the scene showed emergency crews placing a yellow tarp over what was apparently a body. It was not clear what caused the plane to crash. (FOX 5 NY)

- A small banner plane crashed into a building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Friday afternoon.

Video from the scene showed emergency crews placing a yellow tarp over what appeared to be a body next to the crushed wreckage of the yellow plane.

It was not clear what caused the plane to crash.. Local reports indicated skies were clear at the time of the crash.

The large banner was spotted about a block away on bushes in a residential neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan told local station WFOR-TV that the plane hit the building between the 16th and 17th floors, then fell to the pool deck.

The 18-story building was under construction.

Gollan said one person on the plane died. No injuries on the ground were immediately reported.

With the Associated Press