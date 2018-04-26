Sketch of woman found dead in suitcase released

- Authorities have released a sketch of an unidentified woman whose body was found in a suitcase along Interstate 75 in Butts County late December, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Based on a forensic examination, investigations said they believe the victim was an African-American woman between the ages of 19 and 45 years old.

She may have suffered a broken leg at some point based on evidence of a healed fracture found on the right leg, directly above the ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI or the Butts County Sheriff’s Office.

