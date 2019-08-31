< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sirhan Sirhan, Robert F. Kennedy assassin, reportedly stabbed in San Diego prison Posted Aug 31 2019 05:23PM EDT
Updated Aug 31 2019 05:24PM EDT Kennedy assassin, reportedly stabbed in San Diego prison"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426526219.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426526219");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426526219-426525094"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/SirhanSirhan_Crop_1567286488944_7628901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/SirhanSirhan_Crop_1567286488944_7628901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/SirhanSirhan_Crop_1567286488944_7628901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/SirhanSirhan_Crop_1567286488944_7628901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/SirhanSirhan_Crop_1567286488944_7628901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sirhan Sirhan mugshot in March 2008&nbsp;(&nbsp;( Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images )&nbsp;)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Sirhan Sirhan mugshot in March 2008 ( ( Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images ) )</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426526219-426525094" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/SirhanSirhan_Crop_1567286488944_7628901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/SirhanSirhan_Crop_1567286488944_7628901_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/SirhanSirhan_Crop_1567286488944_7628901_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/SirhanSirhan_Crop_1567286488944_7628901_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/31/SirhanSirhan_Crop_1567286488944_7628901_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sirhan Sirhan mugshot in March 2008&nbsp;(&nbsp;( Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images )&nbsp;)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Sirhan Sirhan mugshot in March 2008 ( ( Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images ) )</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 05:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 05:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426526219" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FOX NEWS</strong> - Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of assassinating Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, has been hospitalized after being stabbed in a San Diego prison Friday afternoon.</p> <p>California corrections officials did not identify Sirhan, 75, as the victim, but a source confirmed to the Associated Press that it was the man serving a life sentence in connection with the death of Kennedy, a U.S. senator from New York who was slain at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles after winning the 1968 Democratic presidential primary in California.</p> <p>Sirhan was said to be in stable condition after the attack. Circumstances that led to the stabbing were not immediately known.</p> <p>"The suspect in the attack has been identified, and has placed in the prison's Administrative Segregation Unit, pending an investigation," the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said, according to KABC-TV of Los Angeles.</p> <p>He was originally sentenced to death but when California briefly outlawed the death penalty his sentence was commuted to life in prison.</p> <p>He is being held at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.</p> <p><em>This is a developing story. Check <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/us/robert-f-kennedy-assassin-stabbed-in-san-diego-prison">FOXNews.com for updates</a>. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/syringes-found-at-cadman-plaza-in-brooklyn" title="Syringes found at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn" data-articleId="427729245" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/Syringes_found_at_Cadman_Plaza_Park_in_B_0_7643717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/Syringes_found_at_Cadman_Plaza_Park_in_B_0_7643717_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/Syringes_found_at_Cadman_Plaza_Park_in_B_0_7643717_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/Syringes_found_at_Cadman_Plaza_Park_in_B_0_7643717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/Syringes_found_at_Cadman_Plaza_Park_in_B_0_7643717_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cadman Plaza Park is home to Brooklyn’s federal courthouse and a historic World War II Memorial, but as of late the seemingly picturesque park has also become littered with discarded syringes, according to neighbors." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Syringes found at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 05:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Cadman Plaza is home to Brooklyn's federal courthouse and the Brooklyn War Memorial, but as of late the seemingly picturesque park has also become littered with discarded syringes, according to neighbors. </p><p>"This is an issue around the city. I think a lot of New Yorkers are seeing it, the opioid crisis has hit New York pretty badly," said City Councilman Stephen Levin, who has allocated thousands of dollars to help fight the problem.</p><p>People living near the park say that the syringes are just one of the park's issues, along with a lack of proper maintenance and are calling on the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation to clean up the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/armed-guards-in-mount-vernon-schools-for-third-year" title="Armed guards in Mount Vernon schools for third year" data-articleId="427724839" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/Armed_guards_in_Mount_Vernon_schools_for_0_7643646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/Armed_guards_in_Mount_Vernon_schools_for_0_7643646_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/Armed_guards_in_Mount_Vernon_schools_for_0_7643646_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/Armed_guards_in_Mount_Vernon_schools_for_0_7643646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/Armed_guards_in_Mount_Vernon_schools_for_0_7643646_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For the third year in a row armed school resource officers will be roaming the halls of schools in the Mount Vernon School District." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Armed guards in Mount Vernon schools for third year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 05:34PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For the third year in a row, armed School Resource Officers will be roaming the halls of schools in the Mount Vernon School District. </p><p>School superintendent Kenneth Hamilton issued a statement saying that the district has been extremely pleased with the School Resource Officer program since its inception in 2017 and that “this partnership with the city continues to improve relationships between students and law enforcement officers who have a vested interest in improving relations and communication between students, their parents, their schools and their community.”</p><p>The officers are at all 16 schools in the district, from elementary to high school.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2-women-die-after-being-struck-by-lightning-while-jogging-through-cemetery" title="2 women die after being struck by lightning while jogging through cemetery" data-articleId="427723208" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/2_Ohio_women_struck_by_lightning_while_j_0_7643564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/2_Ohio_women_struck_by_lightning_while_j_0_7643564_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/2_Ohio_women_struck_by_lightning_while_j_0_7643564_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/2_Ohio_women_struck_by_lightning_while_j_0_7643564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/2_Ohio_women_struck_by_lightning_while_j_0_7643564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Danielle Brosious, 27, from Green Township of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Patricia Herlinger, 55, from Colerain Township, died after being struck by lightning while jogging." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 women die after being struck by lightning while jogging through cemetery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 03:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 06 2019 05:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two women died after being struck by lightning while jogging through a cemetery in Ohio last week, according to local news reports.</p><p>Danielle Brosious, 27, from Green Township of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Patricia Herlinger, 55, from Colerain Township, died after being struck by lightning while jogging, Fox19 reports .</p><p>One other person was injured by the lightning strike at Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum early in the evening on Friday, Aug. 31, Cincinnati Fire Department Captain Matthew Flagler told Fox19 . All three patients were transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, two of whom were in serious condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/armed-guards-in-mount-vernon-schools-for-third-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/Armed_guards_in_Mount_Vernon_schools_for_0_7643646_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Armed_guards_in_Mount_Vernon_schools_for_0_20190906213342"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Armed guards in Mount Vernon schools for third year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-women-die-after-being-struck-by-lightning-while-jogging-through-cemetery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/2WomenDieLightningStrike__Banner__CityofCincinnati__Jillian%20Francois%20Photography%20and%20Design_1567803354531.jpg_7643373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Two Ohio women died after being struck by lightning while jogging through a cemetery last Friday. Left: Patricia Herlinger, 55. Right: Danielle Brosious, 27. (Photos courtesy of The City of Cincinnati/ Jillian Francois Photography and Design)" title="2WomenDieLightningStrike__Banner__CityofCincinnati__Jillian Francois Photography and Design_1567803354531.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 women die after being struck by lightning while jogging through cemetery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vitamin-e-acetate-investigated-as-possible-link-in-vaping-related-illnesses-as-reported-cases-double"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/getty_womanvapingfile_090619_1567798733324_7643528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A woman blows out smoke after vaping in a file photo. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)" title="getty_womanvapingfile_090619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vitamin E acetate investigated as possible link in vaping-related illnesses as reported cases double</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/america-reportedly-facing-white-claw-shortage-due-to-rising-popularity"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/White%20Claw%20-%20GETTY%2016x_1567796294318.jpg_7643506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A variety of White Claw Hard Seltzers are seen at the Mike's Hard Lemonade office on Monday, March 27, 2017 in Chicago. (Kristen Norman/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)" title="1153557618_1567796294318-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>America reportedly facing White Claw shortage due to rising popularity</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-women-die-after-being-struck-by-lightning-while-jogging-through-cemetery" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/2WomenDieLightningStrike__Banner__CityofCincinnati__Jillian%20Francois%20Photography%20and%20Design_1567803354531.jpg_7643373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/2WomenDieLightningStrike__Banner__CityofCincinnati__Jillian%20Francois%20Photography%20and%20Design_1567803354531.jpg_7643373_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/2WomenDieLightningStrike__Banner__CityofCincinnati__Jillian%20Francois%20Photography%20and%20Design_1567803354531.jpg_7643373_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/2WomenDieLightningStrike__Banner__CityofCincinnati__Jillian%20Francois%20Photography%20and%20Design_1567803354531.jpg_7643373_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/2WomenDieLightningStrike__Banner__CityofCincinnati__Jillian%20Francois%20Photography%20and%20Design_1567803354531.jpg_7643373_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two&#x20;Ohio&#x20;women&#x20;died&#x20;after&#x20;being&#x20;struck&#x20;by&#x20;lightning&#x20;while&#x20;jogging&#x20;through&#x20;a&#x20;cemetery&#x20;last&#x20;Friday&#x2e;&#x20;Left&#x3a;&#x20;Patricia&#x20;Herlinger&#x2c;&#x20;55&#x2e;&#x20;Right&#x3a;&#x20;Danielle&#x20;Brosious&#x2c;&#x20;27&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;City&#x20;of&#x20;Cincinnati&#x2f;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Jillian&#x20;Francois&#x20;Photography&#x20;and&#x20;Design&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2 women die after being struck by lightning while jogging through cemetery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-hiring-slow-but-steady-amid-trade-war-and-global-weakness" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/30/entry-level-jobs_1527692101556_5602726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/30/entry-level-jobs_1527692101556_5602726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/30/entry-level-jobs_1527692101556_5602726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/30/entry-level-jobs_1527692101556_5602726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/05/30/entry-level-jobs_1527692101556_5602726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nadine&#x20;Vixama&#x20;works&#x20;as&#x20;a&#x20;cashier&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Whole&#x20;Foods&#x20;in&#x20;Cambridge&#x2c;&#x20;Mass&#x2e;&#x20;Vixama&#x20;has&#x20;taken&#x20;English&#x20;classes&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;program&#x20;in&#x20;store&#x20;and&#x20;customer&#x20;service&#x20;basics&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;to&#x20;gain&#x20;work&#x20;skills&#x20;in&#x20;retail&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Steven&#x20;Senne&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US hiring slow but steady amid trade war and global weakness</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/roller-coaster-stolen-from-fair" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/coaster-stolen_1567803556307_7643603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/coaster-stolen_1567803556307_7643603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/coaster-stolen_1567803556307_7643603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/coaster-stolen_1567803556307_7643603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/coaster-stolen_1567803556307_7643603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Roller coaster stolen from fair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/sheriff-dive-boat-victims-killed-by-smoke-not-flames" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/CaliforniaBoatFire_1567802202833_7643561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/CaliforniaBoatFire_1567802202833_7643561_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/CaliforniaBoatFire_1567802202833_7643561_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/CaliforniaBoatFire_1567802202833_7643561_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/06/CaliforniaBoatFire_1567802202833_7643561_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;row&#x20;of&#x20;hearts&#x2c;&#x20;each&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;name&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;victim&#x2c;&#x20;adorn&#x20;a&#x20;growing&#x20;memorial&#x20;to&#x20;those&#x20;who&#x20;died&#x20;aboard&#x20;the&#x20;dive&#x20;boat&#x20;Conception&#x2c;&#x20;seen&#x20;early&#x20;Friday&#x20;morning&#x2c;&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;6&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;harbor&#x20;in&#x20;Santa&#x20;Barbara&#x2c;&#x20;Calif&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Stefanie&#x20;Dazio&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: Dive boat victims killed by smoke, not flames</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vitamin-e-acetate-investigated-as-possible-link-in-vaping-related-illnesses-as-reported-cases-double" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/getty_womanvapingfile_090619_1567798733324_7643528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/getty_womanvapingfile_090619_1567798733324_7643528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/getty_womanvapingfile_090619_1567798733324_7643528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/getty_womanvapingfile_090619_1567798733324_7643528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/06/getty_womanvapingfile_090619_1567798733324_7643528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;blows&#x20;out&#x20;smoke&#x20;after&#x20;vaping&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Keeble&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vitamin E acetate investigated as possible link in vaping-related illnesses as reported cases double</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3959_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3959"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section 