class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story422125538" class="mod-wrapper mod-story <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422125538" data-article-version="1.0">Shooting victims include a mom who died protecting her baby</h1>
</header>
<div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-422125538" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Shooting victims include a mom who died protecting her baby&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/shooting-victims-include-mom-who-died-protecting-her-baby" data-title="Shooting victims include a mom who died protecting her baby" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/shooting-victims-include-mom-who-died-protecting-her-baby" addthis:title="Shooting victims include a mom who died protecting her baby">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/shooting-victims-include-mom-who-died-protecting-her-baby" addthis:title="Shooting victims include a mom who died protecting her baby"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422125538.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422125538");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422125538-422125513"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ElPasoShootingMemorial_1564944467345_7572052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ElPasoShootingMemorial_1564944467345_7572052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ElPasoShootingMemorial_1564944467345_7572052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ElPasoShootingMemorial_1564944467345_7572052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ElPasoShootingMemorial_1564944467345_7572052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From left, Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich and Laura Barrios comfort each other during a vigil for victims of the shooting Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>From left, Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich and Laura Barrios comfort each other during a vigil for victims of the shooting Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422125538-422125513" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ElPasoShootingMemorial_1564944467345_7572052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ElPasoShootingMemorial_1564944467345_7572052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ElPasoShootingMemorial_1564944467345_7572052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ElPasoShootingMemorial_1564944467345_7572052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/04/ElPasoShootingMemorial_1564944467345_7572052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From left, Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich and Laura Barrios comfort each other during a vigil for victims of the shooting Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>From left, Melody Stout, Hannah Payan, Aaliyah Alba, Sherie Gramlich and Laura Barrios comfort each other during a vigil for victims of the shooting Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/shooting-victims-include-mom-who-died-protecting-her-baby">MORGAN LEE and AMY GUTHRIE, Associated Press </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 04 2019 02:48PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 03:22PM EDT</span></p>
</div> Hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a shooter killed 9 people and injured at least 27 others.</p> <p>Here are some of their stories:</p> <p>JORDAN ANCHONDO: 'GAVE HER LIFE' FOR HER BABY</p> <p>Jordan Anchondo was among those killed in El Paso, Anchondo's sister said, and she apparently died while protecting her 2-month-old son from the hail of bullets.</p> <p>Leta Jamrowski of El Paso spoke to The Associated Press as she paced a waiting room at the University Medical Center of El Paso, where her 2-month-old nephew was being treated for broken bones — the result of his mother's fall.</p> <p>"From the baby's injuries, they said that more than likely my sister was trying to shield him," she said. "So when she got shot she was holding him and she fell on him, so that's why he broke some of his bones. So he pretty much lived because she gave her life."</p> <p>Jordan, a mother of three, and Andre Anchondo had dropped off her 5-year old daughter at cheerleading practice before going to shop for school supplies on Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso. They never returned.</p> <p>--</p> <p>ANDRE ANCHONDO: HAD TURNED HIS LIFE AROUND</p> <p>Andre Anchondo — the husband of Jordan Anchondo, who was also killed in El Paso — had recently turned his life around after struggles with drug dependence and run-ins with the law, a friend recalled.</p> <p>On Sunday night, John Jamrowski, a relative, said in a text message that his family has been notified of the death of Andre Anchondo.</p> <p>The death of Jordan Anchondo was confirmed in the hours after the attack, but the family agonized as investigators waited to confirm more than a dozen other deaths.</p> <p>Koteiba "Koti" Azzam, a friend of Andre Anchondo, had fond memories of him.</p> <p>"I love the guy," Azzam said in a phone interview from San Marcos, Texas, where he attends Texas State University. "He had the character and the charisma."</p> <p>Azzam said Andre Anchondo had started a business in El Paso, building things from granite and stone, and made it successful through hard work. He also was on the verge of completing a home for his family.</p> <p>"It makes you question your faith almost," said Azzam, who is Muslim. "But God didn't have a part in it. The hands of man altered my friend's life in a drastic way."</p> <p>---</p> <p>NICHOLAS CUMER: HAD HELPED CANCER PATIENTS</p> <p>A graduate student at a university in Pennsylvania who was interning with a facility in Dayton for people battling cancer was among those killed in the Ohio city early Sunday.</p> <p>Nicholas Cumer was a graduate student in the master of cancer care program at Saint Francis University.</p> <p>"Nicholas was dedicated to caring for others," university President Malachi Van Tassell said in a statement. The university, in Loretto, Pennsylvania, is the oldest Franciscan institution of higher learning in the United States.</p> <p>The family released the following statement through a relative: "We are heartbroken by the loss of our Nicholas in this senseless act on August 4. As our family grieves, we ask for privacy at this time. Thank you."</p> <p>Cumer had been in Dayton as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, which strives to improve the quality of life for individuals battling cancer through exercise, nutrition, and faith.</p> <p>Maple Tree Cancer Alliance offered Cumer a full-time position just days before he was killed, the organization said on its website. It described Cumer as hard-working, dedicated and one week away from completing his internship.</p> <p>"He was well liked and respected by everyone on our team, and we all will miss him very much," the organization said.</p> <p>Van Tassell said a Mass in Cumer's memory will be arranged on campus this week.</p> <p>---</p> <p>LOIS OGLESBY: A NURSING STUDENT WHO WANTED TO CARE FOR CHILDREN</p> <p>Lois Oglesby, 27, was in nursing school and looked forward to a career that would make the most of her love for children, her cousin said. She was also the mother of a newborn and had an older daughter.</p> <p>Derasha Merrett told the Dayton Daily News that she was up feeding her own newborn when a friend called her at 3 a.m. Sunday to tell her, through sobs, that Oglesby had died in the Dayton shooting.</p> <p>"She was a wonderful mother, a wonderful person," Merrett said. "I have cried so much, I can't cry anymore."</p> <p>Merrett said she and her cousin grew up in the same church, were on the same drill team and that Oglesby worked at her children's day care center.</p> <p>"We all grew up in this little town, Merrett said. "We're all family."</p> <p>---</p> <p>JESSICA COCA GARCIA and MEMO GARCIA: FUNDRAISING FOR KIDS' SPORTS TEAM</p> <p>Jessica Coca Garcia and Memo Garcia were at the Walmart in El Paso to raise funds for a youth sports team one of their children played on when a gunman opened fire, wounding them, a relative said.</p> <p>Norma Coca told Wichita, Kansas-television station KWCH that her daughter and son-in-law were near the front doors of the Walmart when they were shot.</p> <p>Coca, who lives in Salina, Kansas, said her daughter, Jessica Coca Garcia, was shot three times in the leg. She said her son-in-law, Memo Garcia, was shot twice in the leg and once in the back. She said her daughter was in stable condition and her son-in-law was in critical condition.</p> <p>Jessica Coca Garcia's father, Don Coca, said they have family in the El Paso area who were able to be with the couple. Don Coca says: "She was just crying ... I told her that our prayers are there and we're on our way."</p> <p>The couple's 5-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter were also at the Walmart and were not shot.</p> <p>---</p> <p>MARIO DE ALBA: A WOUNDED FATHER</p> <p>Mario de Alba, 45, had come to El Paso with his family from Mexico to go shopping.</p> <p>Described by his sister Cristina de Alba as an "excellent father" and as a "decent, hardworking person," he was in serious condition Sunday after being shot in the back, the bullet exiting via his diaphragm.</p> <p>His wife, Olivia Mariscal, and 10-year-old daughter Erika both appear to be recovering after also being wounded, de Alba said from the El Paso hospital where her brother is being treated.</p> <p>The family lives in Chihuahua, Mexico -- a four-hour drive south of El Paso -- and was buying school supplies in the Texas city. El Paso is a popular shopping destination for people who live in northern Mexico.</p> <p>Mario de Alba's Facebook page shows him as a devoted father to Erika.</p> <p>In one picture, taken in a living room, Erika cups her hand in the shape of a heart in front of an entertainment center. 0n the shelves behind her are the words FAMILY and PEACE in bold letters.</p> <p>---</p> <p>MEXICAN GOVERNMENT IDENTIFIES FIVE CITIZENS KILLED IN EL PASO</p> <p>Mexico's Foreign Ministry identified five citizens who were killed in the shooting Saturday in a shopping complex in El Paso. The ministry did not provide ages for them. They are:</p> <p>— Sara Esther Regalado of Cuidad Juarez.</p> <p>— Adolfo Cerros Hernández of Aguascalientes.</p> <p>— Jorge Calvillo García of Torreón.</p> <p>— Elsa Mendoza de la Mora of Yepomera.</p> <p>— Gloria Irma Márquez of Juárez.</p> <p>---</p> <p>Lee reported from El Paso. Guthrie reported from Mexico City. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police officer reportedly shot in New Jersey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 12:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in New Jersey were investigating the apparent shooting of a police officer in Irvington.</p><p>It happened shortly before noon on Myrtle Ave. in the Essex County community.</p><p>There was no information about the condition of the officer.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/venomous-snake-disappears-at-bronx-zoo" title="Venomous snake disappears at Bronx Zoo" data-articleId="422856550" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/snake-missing_1565279703687_7581427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/snake-missing_1565279703687_7581427_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/snake-missing_1565279703687_7581427_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/snake-missing_1565279703687_7581427_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/snake-missing_1565279703687_7581427_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Venomous snake disappears at Bronx Zoo</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 11:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 12:00PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 3-1/2 foot long snake has disappeared from its enclosure at the Bronx Zoo.</p><p>The zoo says that it is "confident" the snake poses no threat to visitors but officials posted a warning sign at the entrance of the exhibit as a precautionary measure.</p><p>The missing snake is a mangrove, and is "mildly venomous" but not known to be dangerous to people.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/white-sox-yankees-to-play-at-field-of-dreams-in-2020-1" title="White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020" data-articleId="422848646" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are going to play a game Aug. 13, 2020, in Dyersville, Iowa, on the site where the classic movie &quot;Field of Dreams&quot; was filmed. (MLB)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 10:52AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 11:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next August at the site in Iowa where the movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed.</p><p>Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the White Sox will play host to the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13.</p><p>A video tweeted by MLB shows Yankees star Aaron Judge asking Ray Kinsella, Kevin Costner's character in the 1989 movie, if he was in heaven. Costner replies with one of the movie's iconic lines -- "No, it's Iowa" -- and Judge nods before trotting back into the corn beyond the outfield.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="impossible beyond burger_1565211449635.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/snapchat-robbers-on-loose-in-new-york-city"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/Snapchat_robbers_0_7580762_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Snapchat_robbers_0_20190808111715"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Snapchat robbers on loose in New York City</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/equinox-soulcycle-threatened-with-boycots"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/07/StephenRoss_1565205711473_7578659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Related Companies chairman Stephen Ross attends the grand opening of the Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)" title="StephenRoss_1565205711473.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Equinox, SoulCycle threatened with boycotts over Trump support</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/uefa-bans-player-for-racism" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/soccer-getty-wnyw_1565279229491_7581423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/soccer-getty-wnyw_1565279229491_7581423_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/soccer-getty-wnyw_1565279229491_7581423_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/soccer-getty-wnyw_1565279229491_7581423_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/soccer-getty-wnyw_1565279229491_7581423_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;stadium&#x20;overview&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;UEFA&#x20;Europa&#x20;League&#x20;Group&#x20;D&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;Hertha&#x20;BSC&#x20;Berlin&#x20;and&#x20;FK&#x20;Ventspils&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Olympic&#x20;stadium&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;17&#x2c;&#x20;2009&#x20;in&#x20;Berlin&#x2c;&#x20;Germany&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joern&#x20;Pollex&#x2f;Bongarts&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>UEFA bans player for 10 matches for racism in Europa League</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/white-sox-yankees-to-play-at-field-of-dreams-in-2020-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/08/field-of-dreams-game_1565277455918_7581329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Chicago&#x20;White&#x20;Sox&#x20;and&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Yankees&#x20;are&#x20;going&#x20;to&#x20;play&#x20;a&#x20;game&#x20;Aug&#x2e;&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2020&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;Dyersville&#x2c;&#x20;Iowa&#x2c;&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;site&#x20;where&#x20;the&#x20;classic&#x20;movie&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Field&#x20;of&#x20;Dreams&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;was&#x20;filmed&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;MLB&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/impossible%20beyond%20burger_1565211449635.png_7579067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-island-university-shuts-down-after-threat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/08/08/LIU-closed_1565270209213_7581133_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Long Island University shuts down after threat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/willie-nelson-cancels-tour-cites-breathing-problem-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/08/08/GETTY%20Willie%20Nelson%20080819_1565269194409.jpg_7580855_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Willie&#x20;Nelson&#x20;performs&#x20;in&#x20;concert&#x20;during&#x20;his&#x20;46th&#x20;annual&#x20;Willie&#x20;Nelson&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;4th&#x20;of&#x20;July&#x20;Picnic&#x20;at&#x20;Austin360&#x20;Amphitheater&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Austin&#x2c;&#x20;Texas&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Gary&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;Shock&#x20;Ink&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Willie Nelson cancels tour, cites ‘breathing href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/lews-view">Lew's View</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/worldcup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="viewer.services@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC 