<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story415975696" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415975696" data-article-version="1.0">First phase of Shirley Chisholm State Park in Brooklyn opens</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/shirley-chisholm-state-park-opens">Linda Schmidt, FOX 5 NY </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-415975696"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:26PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> A mural honoring Shirley Chisholm by the artist Danielle Mastrion, Shirley Chisholm State Park, Brooklyn, N.Y., July 2, 2019. (Courtesy of Governor's Press Office) A mural honoring Shirley Chisholm by the artist Danielle Mastrion, Shirley Chisholm State Park, Brooklyn, N.Y., July 2, 2019. (Courtesy of Governor's Press Office) A crushed stone trail at Shirley Chisholm State Park, Brooklyn, N.Y., July 2, 2019. (Courtesy of Governor's Press Office) <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - The new Shirley Chisholm State Park along Jamaica Bay is the crown jewel of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan to improve parks and recreational areas in Brooklyn neighborhoods.</p> <p>The park honors former Rep. Shirley Chisholm, a Brooklyn native, who was the first African-American woman elected to Congress in 1968 and the first African-American woman to run for president.</p> <p>The site is a former landfill that was transformed into the park with the help of environmental experts and the state and the federal government. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/Close_the_Camps_Now_rallies_0_7467666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/Close_the_Camps_Now_rallies_0_7467666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/Close_the_Camps_Now_rallies_0_7467666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/Close_the_Camps_Now_rallies_0_7467666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/Close_the_Camps_Now_rallies_0_7467666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In New York, about 600 people from near and far gathered outside of Middle Collegiate Church to demand that the federal government close its immigration detention centers, which the protesters say are cruel and inhumane." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hundreds rally at 'Close the Camps' protests in NYC</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jessica Formoso, FOX 5 NY </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:58PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 08:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More than 150 Close the Camps Now protests took place around the country on Tuesday.</p><p>In New York, about 600 people from near and far gathered outside of Middle Collegiate Church to demand that the federal government close its immigration detention centers, which the protesters say are cruel and inhumane. </p><p>"I have been to the border, I have seen them take elementary school children in handcuffs," said Jess Morales Rocketto, the executive director of Families Belong Together & Domestic Workers Alliance. "I have seen them put them in a bus in cages."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-attempted-robbery-driver-attacked" title="Police: Driver attacked during attempted robbery in Philadelphia" data-articleId="415954487" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/FOX29_CENTER_CITY_BEATING_070219_1562107958135_7467625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/FOX29_CENTER_CITY_BEATING_070219_1562107958135_7467625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/FOX29_CENTER_CITY_BEATING_070219_1562107958135_7467625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/FOX29_CENTER_CITY_BEATING_070219_1562107958135_7467625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/FOX29_CENTER_CITY_BEATING_070219_1562107958135_7467625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Driver attacked during attempted robbery in Philadelphia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia police are searching for five juvenile suspects they say attempted to rob a man in his car in Center City last week.</p><p>The incident occurred on Friday, June 28 around 7:30 p.m. near the 1300 block of Arch Street.</p><p>Police say the 22-year-old victim was sitting in his car when the suspects approached him from Broad Street and surrounded his vehicle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/navy-seal-edward-gallagher-found-not-guilty-in-killing-of-captive-in-iraq" title="Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher found not guilty in killing of captive in Iraq" data-articleId="415950633" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Navy_SEAL_Edward_Gallagher_found_not_gui_0_7467878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Navy_SEAL_Edward_Gallagher_found_not_gui_0_7467878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Navy_SEAL_Edward_Gallagher_found_not_gui_0_7467878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Navy_SEAL_Edward_Gallagher_found_not_gui_0_7467878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Navy_SEAL_Edward_Gallagher_found_not_gui_0_7467878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was cleared of all charges, except for posing for photos with the dead body of the 15-year-old captive." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher found not guilty in killing of captive in Iraq</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 06:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 07:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A decorated Navy SEAL was acquitted of premeditated murder Tuesday in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive under his care in Iraq in 2017.</p><p>Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was cleared of all charges by the military jury, except for posing for photos with the dead body of the 15-year-old captive.</p><p>Gallagher, 40, reacted with "tears of joy, emotion, freedom and absolute euphoria," defense lawyer Marc Mukasey said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> First phase of Shirley Chisholm State Park in Brooklyn opens Hundreds rally at 'Close the Camps' protests in NYC
The Fox 5 Weather blog
Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher found not guilty in killing of captive in Iraq Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher found not guilty in killing of captive in Iraq <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/Close_the_Camps_Now_rallies_0_7467666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/Close_the_Camps_Now_rallies_0_7467666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/Close_the_Camps_Now_rallies_0_7467666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hundreds rally at 'Close the Camps' protests in NYC</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-attempted-robbery-driver-attacked" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/FOX29_CENTER_CITY_BEATING_070219_1562107958135_7467625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/FOX29_CENTER_CITY_BEATING_070219_1562107958135_7467625_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/FOX29_CENTER_CITY_BEATING_070219_1562107958135_7467625_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/FOX29_CENTER_CITY_BEATING_070219_1562107958135_7467625_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/02/FOX29_CENTER_CITY_BEATING_070219_1562107958135_7467625_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Driver attacked during attempted robbery in Philadelphia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/navy-seal-edward-gallagher-found-not-guilty-in-killing-of-captive-in-iraq" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20Edward%20Gallagher_1562106392285.jpg_7467491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20Edward%20Gallagher_1562106392285.jpg_7467491_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20Edward%20Gallagher_1562106392285.jpg_7467491_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20Edward%20Gallagher_1562106392285.jpg_7467491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/GETTY%20Edward%20Gallagher_1562106392285.jpg_7467491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Navy&#x20;Special&#x20;Operations&#x20;Chief&#x20;Edward&#x20;Gallagher&#x20;walks&#x20;out&#x20;of&#x20;military&#x20;court&#x20;during&#x20;lunch&#x20;recess&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Diego&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sandy&#x20;Huffaker&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher found not guilty in killing of captive in Iraq</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-soccers-alex-morgan-sips-the-tea-after-scoring-goal-against-england-on-her-birthday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/alex%20morgan%20tea_1562104398709.png_7466863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/alex%20morgan%20tea_1562104398709.png_7466863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/alex%20morgan%20tea_1562104398709.png_7466863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/alex%20morgan%20tea_1562104398709.png_7466863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/alex%20morgan%20tea_1562104398709.png_7466863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex&#x20;Morgan&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;USA&#x20;celebrates&#x20;with&#x20;teammate&#x20;Rose&#x20;Lavelle&#x20;after&#x20;scoring&#x20;her&#x20;team&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;second&#x20;goal&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Maja&#x20;Hitij&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. Soccer's Alex Morgan sips the tea after scoring goal against England on her birthday</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 