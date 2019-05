- Police in New York are looking for a man who sexually abused a sleeping girl on a subway train.

The NYPD says it happened on a Queens-bound "7" train while it was approaching the Junction Blvd. subway station on Sunday at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The 15-year-old girl was sleeping on the train when police said he started to press his body against her.

He got off the train at the Junction Blvd. station and took off.

Police say he is Asian, in his early 20s, approximately 5'11"- 6', with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black turtleneck shirt, gray shorts, and multicolored sneakers.



Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.