Radar image of storm systems over New Jersey in the afternoon of May 30, 2019. (NWS)

A satellite image of the Northeast U.S. taken at 2:41 p.m. on May 30, 2019. (NOAA GOES-East)

Related Headlines Get the FREE Fox5NY weather app

- Another round of thunderstorms is possible across the New York metropolitan area Thursday afternoon and evening. However, the more severe storms will likely remain south of New York City and mainly affect New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms will move into eastern Pennsylvania and much of New Jersey this afternoon and remain through the evening. With the potential for a few severe thunderstorms, heavy rain could result in flash flooding. Total rain amounts will range from 1 to 2 inches in central and southern New Jersey and about 1 inch in northeast New Jersey, with locally higher amounts possible.

"Flash flooding is possible in places where the heaviest thunderstorms persist. Rises on rivers and streams with urban, small stream, and poor drainage flooding is also possible," the NWS said. "For areas that experienced flooding on Wednesday, it will not take much additional rainfall for those areas to experience flooding once again this afternoon and evening."

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in effect through 10 p.m. Thursday for parts or all of the following counties:

NEW JERSEY

Bergen

Burlington

Burlington

Camden

Essex

Gloucester

Hudson

Hunterdon

Mercer

Middlesex

Monmouth

Monmouth

Morris

Ocean

Passaic

Salem

Somerset

Sussex

Union

Warren

What does a Flash Flood Watch mean?

"Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage," the NWS said. "Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties."

An EF1 tornado touched down in New Jersey on Tuesday evening. The rating EF1 means the twister had wind speeds of 86 mph to 110 mph.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

SEE MORE WEATHER RESOURCES

FOLLOW THE FOX 5 WEATHER TEAM ON TWITTER