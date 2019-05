- You can now answer the question, "Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?" because it now exists in Manhattan.

The southeast corner of West 63rd Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side was officially named Sesame Street on Wednesday. The renaming is to honor Sesame Street's 50th anniversary.

The street naming featured some of everyone's favorite Muppets, including Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and Elmo.

The pioneering television show has been teaching and educating children since 1969.