Deadly road accident in New Jersey

- At least six cars were involved in a fiery crash on the southbound side of Route 440 in Middlesex County, N.J., just before 6 a.m. Friday.

Two people were killed, New Jersey State Police said. Medics brought six other people to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the AP reported.

Some of the vehicles were on top of each other and several cars caught fire after the horrific crash. It happened at Woodbridge Ave. near where the road becomes I-287 in Edison Township. The area is also near an interchange with the New Jersey Turnpike.

Traffic was backed up around the accident scene and motorists were encouraged to avoid the area.