Serena Williams hits Fashion Week days after Open loss addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/serena-williams-hits-fashion-week-days-after-open-loss" addthis:title="Serena Williams hits Fashion Week days after Open loss"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428306462.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428306462");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-428306462-428307954"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Serena Williams holds her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. after showing her clothing line during New York&#39;s Fashion Week in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Serena Williams holds her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. after showing her clothing line during New York's Fashion Week in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428306462-428307954" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Serena Williams holds her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. after showing her clothing line during New York&#39;s Fashion Week in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Serena Williams holds her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. after showing her clothing line during New York's Fashion Week in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Posted Sep 11 2019 07:58AM EDT
Updated Sep 11 2019 08:08AM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) -- Talk about a quick recovery.

Only three days after her shocking loss in the U.S. Open final, Serena Williams went from the court to the runway to present the latest collection of her fashion label, S by Serena.

And she brought her baby daughter along for the ride: As she made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin-style miniskirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arms.

As befitting a tennis legend, Williams had some prominent fans in attendance, notably Kim Kardashian, TV host Gayle King, and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Also attending: (hash)MeToo movement founder Tarana Burke, who said Williams was "strong in so many ways, not just physically. I'll always support her."

The runway show in midtown Manhattan began with a lush brown trench-style coat, followed by a suit in the same fabric with an asymmetrical wrap skirt.

Pants and slouchy sweaters followed, then a series of dresses, tops and coats in an animal-style print.

The 37-year-old Williams showed herself to be a fan of bold prints, in hues like purple or bright blue, or in black and white. And she is also clearly partial to bright colors, as in one hot pink ensemble that was part midriff-baring pantsuit, part long skirt.

But perhaps the most striking and creative sight on the runway came when two models wore the same outfit together, side by side, one in a plus size and one not -- an effective statement about size diversity.

Williams noted later on the red carpet that she her intention was "to show diversity of all colors and all backgrounds and all sizes -- just beautiful women."

Burke praised Williams' runway for being truly diverse. (Westerly Police Department via AP)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man charged for 'doing donuts' on Trump golf course</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 08:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 08:32AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) -- The man charged with breaking into singer Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion is accused of causing more than $20,000 damage to President Donald Trump's New Jersey golf course.</p><p>The Somerset County prosecutor says an employee at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster observed a spinning vehicle "doing donuts" on the 11th hole on Sept. 3.</p><p>A vehicle was spotted again on Sept. 8 making circular patterns on the 13th hole.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/man-sentenced-to-prison-for-death-of-baby-son" title="Man sentenced to prison for death of baby son" data-articleId="428304283" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man sentenced to prison for death of baby son</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 07:43AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 07:54AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York City man has been sentenced to three to nine years in prison after his baby was smothered with blankets while he was high on marijuana.</p><p>Authorities say Claude Tinnin wrapped 8-month-old August in blankets and sheets that covered his mouth and put him on his stomach for a nap.</p><p>Then he went to sleep in another room and didn't check on the baby.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/memorial-held-for-firefighter-killed-on-9_11-after-more-of-his-remains-identified-18-years-later" title="Memorial held for firefighter killed on 9/11 after more of his remains identified 18 years later" data-articleId="428297962" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Memorial_held_for_9_11_firefighter_18_ye_0_7650864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Memorial_held_for_9_11_firefighter_18_ye_0_7650864_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Memorial_held_for_9_11_firefighter_18_ye_0_7650864_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Memorial_held_for_9_11_firefighter_18_ye_0_7650864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Memorial_held_for_9_11_firefighter_18_ye_0_7650864_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Michael Haub, 34, from Ladder Co. 4 in midtown Manhattan was killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attack and left behind a wife and two young children." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Memorial held for firefighter killed on 9/11 after more of his remains identified 18 years later</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 06:53AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 07:18AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A firefighter from Long Island who died in the World Trade Center attacks was remembered for a second time on the eve of the 18th anniversary of 9/11.</p><p>Friends and family gathered at a memorial service for firefighter Michael Haub in Franklin Square on Tuesday. Last week, the New York City medical examiner identified more of his remains recovered at ground zero.</p><p>RELATED: ‘Tomorrow that number could rise': 241 NYPD officers have died from 9/11-related illnesses</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-held-for-firefighter-killed-on-9_11-after-more-of-his-remains-identified-18-years-later"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michael%20Haub%20and%20GETTY%20image_1568199111403.jpg_7650700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Erika Haub is pictured at a 2002 memorial service held for her husband, Firefighter Michael Haub of Ladder 4, in a file photo, alongside a family handout image of Haub. (Photo credit: Willie Anderson/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)" title="Michael Haub and GETTY image_1568199111403.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Memorial held for firefighter killed on 9/11 after more of his remains identified 18 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/september-11-2001-2977-lives-were-lost-in-a-day-in-the-worst-terror-attack-on-us-soil"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/911LostLive__Banner__LOC_1568172512018_7650407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A first responder looks up during rescue efforts during the 9/11 terror attacks on the Twin Towers. Photograph is from 8 rolls of unedited film taken by an anonymous photojournalist at ground zero that day. (Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs)" title="911LostLive__Banner__LOC_1568172512018-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>September 11, 2001: 2,977 lives were lost in a day during the worst terror attack on US soil</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/never-forget-a-timeline-of-the-events-of-september-11-2001"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/September11Timeline__Banner_Getty_1568171591811_7650404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Smoke rises over the New York Skyline from the scene of the World Trade Center Attack, as seen from a tugboat evacuating people from Manhattan to New Jersey. (Photo by Hiro Oshima/WireImage)" title="September11Timeline__Banner_Getty_1568171591811-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Never forget: A timeline of the events of September 11, 2001</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/biblical-town-of-emmaus-linked-to-jesus-resurrection-ark-of-the-covenant-may-have-been-found"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/IsraelKiriath-1_1568170712502_7650290_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The hill on the outskirts of Abu Ghosh. (Photo Courtesy: The Kiriath-Jearim Shmunis Family Excavations)" title="IsraelKiriath-1_1568170712502-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Biblical town of Emmaus, linked to Jesus' resurrection, Ark of the Covenant, may have been found</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/serena-williams-hits-fashion-week-days-after-open-loss" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/11/Getty_SerenaWilliams_091119_1568203686010_7650878_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Serena&#x20;Williams&#x20;holds&#x20;her&#x20;daughter&#x20;Alexis&#x20;Olympia&#x20;Ohanian&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x20;after&#x20;showing&#x20;her&#x20;clothing&#x20;line&#x20;during&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Fashion&#x20;Week&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2c;&#x20;Tuesday&#x2c;&#x20;Sept&#x2e;&#x20;10&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;Photo&#x2f;Seth&#x20;Wenig&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Serena Williams hits Fashion Week days after Open loss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-sentenced-to-prison-for-death-of-baby-son" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2015/08/18/jail_1439935549963_112380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man sentenced to prison for death of baby son</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-held-for-firefighter-killed-on-9_11-after-more-of-his-remains-identified-18-years-later" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michael%20Haub%20and%20GETTY%20image_1568199111403.jpg_7650700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michael%20Haub%20and%20GETTY%20image_1568199111403.jpg_7650700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michael%20Haub%20and%20GETTY%20image_1568199111403.jpg_7650700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michael%20Haub%20and%20GETTY%20image_1568199111403.jpg_7650700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/11/Michael%20Haub%20and%20GETTY%20image_1568199111403.jpg_7650700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Erika&#x20;Haub&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;2002&#x20;memorial&#x20;service&#x20;held&#x20;for&#x20;her&#x20;husband&#x2c;&#x20;Firefighter&#x20;Michael&#x20;Haub&#x20;of&#x20;Ladder&#x20;4&#x2c;&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;family&#x20;handout&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;Haub&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Willie&#x20;Anderson&#x2f;NY&#x20;Daily&#x20;News&#x20;Archive&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorial held for firefighter killed on 9/11 after more of his remains identified 18 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/september-11-2001-2977-lives-were-lost-in-a-day-in-the-worst-terror-attack-on-us-soil" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/911LostLive__Banner__LOC_1568172512018_7650407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/911LostLive__Banner__LOC_1568172512018_7650407_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/911LostLive__Banner__LOC_1568172512018_7650407_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/911LostLive__Banner__LOC_1568172512018_7650407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/911LostLive__Banner__LOC_1568172512018_7650407_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;first&#x20;responder&#x20;looks&#x20;up&#x20;during&#x20;rescue&#x20;efforts&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;9&#x2f;11&#x20;terror&#x20;attacks&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Twin&#x20;Towers&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Photograph&#x20;is&#x20;from&#x20;8&#x20;rolls&#x20;of&#x20;unedited&#x20;film&#x20;taken&#x20;by&#x20;an&#x20;anonymous&#x20;photojournalist&#x20;at&#x20;ground&#x20;zero&#x20;that&#x20;day&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Library&#x20;of&#x20;Congress&#x2c;&#x20;Prints&#x20;&#x26;amp&#x3b;&#x20;Photographs&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>September 11, 2001: 2,977 lives were lost in a day during the worst terror attack on US soil</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/never-forget-a-timeline-of-the-events-of-september-11-2001" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/September11Timeline__Banner_Getty_1568171591811_7650404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/September11Timeline__Banner_Getty_1568171591811_7650404_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/September11Timeline__Banner_Getty_1568171591811_7650404_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/September11Timeline__Banner_Getty_1568171591811_7650404_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/10/September11Timeline__Banner_Getty_1568171591811_7650404_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Smoke&#x20;rises&#x20;over&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Skyline&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;scene&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;World&#x20;Trade&#x20;Center&#x20;Attack&#x2c;&#x20;as&#x20;seen&#x20;from&#x20;a&#x20;tugboat&#x20;evacuating&#x20;people&#x20;from&#x20;Manhattan&#x20;to&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Hiro&#x20;Oshima&#x2f;WireImage&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Never forget: A timeline of the events of September 11, 2001</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static 