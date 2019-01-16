< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Senate passes $4.6B border aid measure; Pelosi seeks talks Pelosi seeks talks</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414877910" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Senate passes $4.6B border aid measure; Pelosi seeks talks&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/senate-passes-border-aid-measure" data-title="Senate passes $4.6B border aid measure; Pelosi seeks talks" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/senate-passes-border-aid-measure" addthis:title="Senate passes $4.6B border aid measure; Pelosi seeks talks"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414877910.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414877910");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414877910-383897446"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol September 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol September 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414877910-383897446" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/01/16/GETTY%20Pelosi_1547650471746.jpg_6633700_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol September 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol September 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/senate-passes-border-aid-measure">ANDREW TAYLOR and ALAN FRAM, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 04:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 04:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414877910" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - The GOP-held Senate on Wednesday passed a bipartisan $4.6 billion measure to deliver aid to the southern border before the government runs out of money to care for thousands of migrant families and unaccompanied children.</p> <p>The sweeping 84-8 vote came less than 24 hours after the Democratic-controlled House approved a companion measure backed by party liberals that was weighed down by a White House veto threat and bipartisan rejection by the Senate.</p> <p>Republicans and the White House far prefer the Senate measure but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pressing for quick negotiations to merge the bills - promising that Democrats won't knuckle under to demands to send the Senate bill directly to President Donald Trump without changes.</p> <p>The Senate vote sent the must-pass legislation measure back the Democratic-controlled House. Next steps are unclear, but Pelosi quickly dismissed speculation that the Democratic-controlled House will simply accept the Senate measure, which cleared a key committee last week with just one dissenting vote. Asked if the House would pass the Senate bill and send it to Trump, Pelosi said, "No."</p> <p>Pelosi called Trump Wednesday afternoon to discuss the measure. "There's some improvements that we think can be reconciled," Pelosi told reporters.</p> <p>Trump said passing the legislation was urgent as he left the White House for Japan and he appeared to leave the door open for negotiations.</p> <p>"We are moving along very well with a bipartisan bill in the Senate," Trump said. "It's very far along and I believe the House is also going to also be getting together with the Senate to get something done. It's humanitarian aid. It's very important."</p> <p>The final outcome isn't clear. An impasse could imperil passage of the measure, which is needed soon before federal agencies caring for migrants are hamstrung by lack of money.</p> <p>Congress plans to leave Washington in a few days for a weeklong July 4 recess, and pressure is intense to wrap up the legislation before then. Failure to act could bring a swift political rebuke and accusations of ignoring the plight of innocent immigrant children who are living in overcrowded, often inadequate federal facilities.</p> <p>The Senate vote comes less than 24 hours after the House passed its version along party lines after Pelosi quelled a mini-revolt by progressives and Hispanic lawmakers who won relatively modest changes to the legislation. The funding is urgently needed to prevent the humanitarian emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border from worsening.</p> <p>Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blasted the House bill earlier Wednesday.</p> <p>"It's a go-nowhere proposal filled with poison pill riders which the president has indicated he would veto," McConnell said. "They had to drag their bill way to the left to earn the support of most Democrats. As a result, the House has not made much progress toward actually making a law, just more resistance theater."</p> <p>Asked Wednesday if he's open to adding some language sought by the House, McConnell said, "We're working on finishing up this week and getting it to the president."</p> <p>The Senate rejected the House bill by a 55-37 vote.</p> <p>"The Senate has a good bill. Our bill is much better," Pelosi, D-Calif., told her Democratic colleagues earlier in the week. On Wednesday, Pelosi told The Associated Press that she had "a good conversation" with Trump and that "I don't know if the president is even going to be signing the Senate bill."</p> <p>Both House and Senate measures contain more than $1 billion to shelter and feed migrants detained by the border patrol and almost $3 billion to care for unaccompanied migrant children who are turned over the Department of Health and Human Services. The Senate measure is not as strict in setting conditions on the delivery of funding to care for unaccompanied children and contains funding opposed by House Democrats for the Pentagon and to ease a payroll pinch at Immigration and Customs Enforcement.</p> <p>Both House and Senate bills ensure funding could not be shifted to Trump's border wall and would block information on sponsors of immigrant children from being used to deport them. Trump would be denied additional funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention beds.</p> <p>"The President's cruel immigration policies that tear apart families and terrorize communities demand the stringent safeguards in this bill to ensure these funds are used for humanitarian needs only - not for immigration raids, not detention beds, not a border wall," said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y.</p> <p>The White House has threatened to veto the House bill, saying it would hamstring the administration's border security efforts, and is only reluctantly backing the Senate measure - which received only a single "nay" vote during a committee vote last week.</p> <p>Lawmakers' sense of urgency to provide humanitarian aid was amplified by recent reports of gruesome conditions in a windowless Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, where more than 300 infants and children were being housed. Many were kept there for weeks and were caring for each other in conditions that included inadequate food, water and sanitation.</p> <p>The Border Patrol reported apprehending nearly 133,000 people last month - including many Central American families - as monthly totals have begun topping 100,000 for the first time since 2007. Federal agencies involved in immigration have reported being overwhelmed, depleting their budgets and housing large numbers of detainees in structures meant for handfuls of people.</p> <p>In a letter Monday threatening the veto, White House officials told lawmakers they objected that the House package lacked money for beds the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency needs to let it detain more migrants. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/denver-man-reportedly-dies-after-getting-sick-during-dominican-republic-trip" title="Denver man reportedly dies after getting sick during Dominican Republic trip" data-articleId="414923131" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Colorado_man_reportedly_dies_on_Dominica_0_7447478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Colorado_man_reportedly_dies_on_Dominica_0_7447478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Colorado_man_reportedly_dies_on_Dominica_0_7447478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Colorado_man_reportedly_dies_on_Dominica_0_7447478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Colorado_man_reportedly_dies_on_Dominica_0_7447478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When Khalid Adkins boarded his return flight from the Dominican Republic, he was dripping with sweat and vomited in the plane’s bathroom before being asked to disembark, his family told a local news station in Denver." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Denver man reportedly dies after getting sick during Dominican Republic trip</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Colorado man has reportedly died after falling critically ill while on vacation in the Dominican Republic.</p><p>Khalid Adkins traveled to the Dominican Republic with his daughter last week and suddenly became sick, his family told FOX 31 in Denver.</p><p>When Adkins boarded his return flight to the U.S. on June 23, he was dripping with sweat and vomited in the plane’s bathroom, his sister-in-law, Marla Strick, told the station. Adkins’ daughter had already returned to Denver when her father became sick, according to the station.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/historical-marker-erected-in-mississippi-to-commemorate-alleged-alien-abduction" title="Historical marker erected in Mississippi to commemorate alleged alien abduction" data-articleId="414916278" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alleged_alien_abduction_commemorated_wit_0_7447175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alleged_alien_abduction_commemorated_wit_0_7447175_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alleged_alien_abduction_commemorated_wit_0_7447175_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alleged_alien_abduction_commemorated_wit_0_7447175_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/Alleged_alien_abduction_commemorated_wit_0_7447175_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The city of Pascagoula, Mississippi, erected a historical marker by the Pascagoula River on Saturday to commemorate the alleged alien abduction of Charles Hickson and Calvin Parker in 1973." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Historical marker erected in Mississippi to commemorate alleged alien abduction</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charles Hickson and Calvin Parker of Pascagoula, Mississippi, claimed they were abducted by aliens and pulled on board a UFO to be examined on Oct. 11, 1973, and now a historical marker has been placed near the Pascagoula River to commemorate the alleged event.</p><p>The city of Pascagoula dedicated the marker on Saturday near the boat launches at Lighthouse park, according to a city release . </p><p>Hickson and Parker maintained the same story in the decades following the event, though Hickson was far more vocal than Parker, who tried to distance himself from the encounter for years. In 2018, Parker came forward with his full story when he published a book, called "Pascagoula — The Closest Encounter, My Story," detailing that October night.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/disneyland-guests-allegedly-stealing-star-wars-land-items-and-making-big-bucks-online" title="Disneyland guests allegedly stealing Star Wars land items and making big bucks online" data-articleId="414916547" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo: Bill Lawlor" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Disneyland guests allegedly stealing Star Wars land items and making big bucks online</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Shelly Insheiwat, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Since the highly anticipated opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim last month, certain items sold or given away at the Star Wars land ended up online almost immediately on auction sites like eBay.</p><p>Star Wars fans love to collect rare items and re-sell, but the issue is the selling of items that were never meant to be removed from that area of the park.</p><p>According to an article in the Orange County Register, 'The “free” collectibles in Disneyland’s new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge that didn’t have a price tag and weren’t nailed down have found their way to cyberspace with many of the five-finger discount items showing up on the secondary market.'</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/historical-marker-erected-in-mississippi-to-commemorate-alleged-alien-abduction"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/PascagoulaUFOHistoricalMarker_Donna%20Maxwell-City%20of%20Pascagoula_1561587481899.jpg_7447424_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Calvin Parker and family attend the dedication of a historical marker commemorating the night he and Charles Hickson say they were abducted by aliens while fishing the Pascagoula River. (Photo by Donna Maxwell, courtesy of The City of Pascagoula)" title="PascagoulaUFOHistoricalMarker_Donna Maxwell-City of Pascagoula_1561587481899.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Historical marker erected in Mississippi to commemorate alleged alien abduction</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kim-kardashians-kimono-underwear-draws-backlash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_20190626214958"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kim Kardashian's ‘Kimono' underwear draws backlash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="weather-blog_1516204722749.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harrison-police-electric-bikes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cops_on_e_bikes_0_7447263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Cops_on_e_bikes_0_20190626220346"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Harrison cops join the electric bike craze in the name of public safety</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1293_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1293"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disneyland-guests-allegedly-stealing-star-wars-land-items-and-making-big-bucks-online" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/26/starwarslandkttv11_1561588013814_7447437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Bill&#x20;Lawlor" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Disneyland guests allegedly stealing Star Wars land items and making big bucks online</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/kim-kardashians-kimono-underwear-draws-backlash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Kim_Kardashian_s__Kimono__underwear_line_0_7447382_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kim Kardashian's ‘Kimono' underwear draws backlash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/harrison-police-electric-bikes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cops_on_e_bikes_0_7447263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cops_on_e_bikes_0_7447263_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cops_on_e_bikes_0_7447263_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cops_on_e_bikes_0_7447263_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/26/Cops_on_e_bikes_0_7447263_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Harrison cops join the electric bike craze in the name of public safety</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/google-maps-leads-dozens-of-drivers-into-muddy-open-field-stranding-them" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/cars_1561585751691_7447381_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/cars_1561585751691_7447381_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/cars_1561585751691_7447381_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/cars_1561585751691_7447381_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/cars_1561585751691_7447381_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dozens&#x20;of&#x20;cars&#x20;relying&#x20;on&#x20;Google&#x20;Maps&#x20;to&#x20;help&#x20;them&#x20;avoid&#x20;a&#x20;traffic&#x20;jam&#x20;ended&#x20;up&#x20;stranded&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;dirt&#x20;road&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Connie&#x20;Monsees&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Google Maps leads dozens of drivers into muddy open field, stranding them</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary 