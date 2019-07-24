First Area 51, then the Bermuda Triangle, and now, Loch Ness.
Hot on the heels of the extremely viral Facebook event " Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us, " which currently has 1.9 million Facebook users confirmed as going, a new Facebook event page, " Storm Loch Ness, Nessie can’t hide from us, " has sprung up calling for people to storm Loch Ness in search of “dat big boi,” the infamous Loch Ness Monster.
RELATED: ‘They can't stop all of us': More than 250K pledge to storm Area 51 to uncover alien secrets