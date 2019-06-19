< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story413575880" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413575880" data-article-version="1.0">Self-help guru Keith Raniere convicted in branded sex slaves case</h1> </header> data-article-id="413575880" data-article-version="1.0">Self-help guru Keith Raniere convicted in branded sex slaves case</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-413575880" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Self-help guru Keith Raniere convicted in branded sex slaves case&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/self-help-guru-convicted-in-lurid-sex-trafficking-case" data-title="Self-help guru Keith Raniere convicted in branded sex slaves case" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/self-help-guru-convicted-in-lurid-sex-trafficking-case" addthis:title="Self-help guru Keith Raniere convicted in branded sex slaves case"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413575880.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413575880");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413575880-413583819"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Excerpts of the criminal complaint against Keith Raniere showing images of a brand burned into the skin of a woman recruited to be his sex slave, according to federal prosecutors. (DOJ/FOX 5 NY)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Excerpts of the criminal complaint against Keith Raniere showing images of a brand burned into the skin of a woman recruited to be his sex slave, according to federal prosecutors. (DOJ/FOX 5 NY)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413575880-413583819" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/FOX5NY_DOJ_RANIERE_BRANDED_V2_06192019_1560973494585_7419796_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Excerpts of the criminal complaint against Keith Raniere showing images of a brand burned into the skin of a woman recruited to be his sex slave, according to federal prosecutors. (DOJ/FOX 5 NY)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Excerpts of the criminal complaint against Keith Raniere showing images of a brand burned into the skin of a woman recruited to be his sex slave, according to federal prosecutors. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> The former leader of a purported self-help group was convicted Wednesday of federal charges that centered on <a href="https://www.justice.gov/usao-edny/press-release/file/1046381/download">lurid details of what prosecutors called a secret society of "sex slaves"</a> within a community of followers in upstate New York.</p> <p>A jury in federal court in Brooklyn took less than five hours to find <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/#/search;query=Keith%20Raniere">Keith Raniere</a> guilty on all counts of sex-trafficking and other charges accusing him of coercing women into unwanted sex using systematic shame and humiliation.</p> <p>Raniere listened attentively but showed no visible reaction as he learned the verdict.</p> <p>His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said Raniere plans to appeal.</p> <p>"Keith maintains his innocence. It's a very sad day for him," Agnifilo said. "I think he's not surprised, but he maintains that he didn't mean to do anything wrong."</p> <p>Raniere's sentencing is set for Sept. 25.</p> <p>Raniere once had an international following with a foothold in Hollywood with his self-help group, called NXIVM, that was deemed a cult by critics. <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/actress-allison-mack-sex-trafficking-charges">His adherents included TV actress Allison Mack</a>, best known for her role as a friend of a young Superman in the series "Smallville," and <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/seagram-s-heiress-arrested-in-cult-case">Seagram's liquor fortune heiress, Clare Bronfman</a>.</p> <p>Prosecutors had told jurors that someone known as "Vanguard" and revered as "the smartest man in the world" among some followers was actually a creepy con man who barely got passing grades in college.</p> <p>The sorority, sometimes called "The Vow," was created "to satisfy the defendant's desire for sex, power and control," Assistant U.S. Attorney Moira Penza said in closing arguments.</p> <p>Among the more damning allegations against <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/allison-mack-allegedly-came-up-with-the-idea-to-brand-slaves-in-sex-cult">Raniere were that he had some women branded with his initials and that he started having sex</a> with one of his followers starting at age 15. Prosecutors said he took a series of nude photos of the teen that were shown at trial, one by one, to the eight women and four men who comprised the jury.</p> <p>Raniere kept the child pornography stashed in his private study as "a trophy" of "his sexual conquest," Penza said.</p> <p>The defense argued Raniere was a genuine believer in unconventional means for self-improvement and that all his sexual encounters with female followers of NXIVM were consensual. His behavior could be seen as "repulsive and offensive, but we don't convict people in this country for being repulsive or offensive," Agnifilo said in his closings.</p> <p>Raniere, 58, was arrested at a Mexican hideout in <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fbi-raids-ny-home-linked-to-group-accused-of-branding-women">2018 following an investigation his Albany-area group</a>.</p> <p>His organization began to crumble amid sensational reports about The Vow alleging its members were held down and branded in ceremonies at a "sorority house" for them that had a mock dungeon.</p> <p>Mack and Bronfman, who were named as defendants with Raniere in a federal indictment, <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/allison-mack-pleads-guilty-nxivm-case">pleaded guilty before they could go to trial with him</a>. They didn't testify, leaving a cooperating member of his inner circle and <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/nxivm-sex-slave-initiation-testimony">three victims from the secret sorority as the key witnesses</a>.</p> <p>The cooperator described how female "masters" forced "slaves" for Raniere to give up "collateral" — nude photos and other material that would ruin them if ever made public - to keep them in line.</p> <p>One of the victims, whose names were withheld to protect her privacy, described being confined to a bedroom for more than 700 days on orders from Raniere as punishment for showing interest in another man. Another explained how Raniere lured her to a home when she was blind-folded and bound to a table so that another woman could perform a sex act on her; and the third recounted making up an excuse to leave the community so she could avoid completing an <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/nxivm-sex-slave-initiation-testimony">assignment from her "master" — Allison Mack — to "seduce" Raniere</a>.</p> <p>Agnifilo, the defense attorney, sought to point jurors to evidence of text and other messages between Raniere and the woman he said showed they had caring relationships that ended with "no hard feelings." class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/dad-saves-2-year-old-daughter-after-stranger-tried-to-kidnap-her-from-home" title="Dad saves 2-year-old daughter after stranger tried to kidnap her from home" data-articleId="413583402" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Father_stops_would_be_kidnapper_from_tak_0_7420042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Father_stops_would_be_kidnapper_from_tak_0_7420042_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Father_stops_would_be_kidnapper_from_tak_0_7420042_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Father_stops_would_be_kidnapper_from_tak_0_7420042_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Father_stops_would_be_kidnapper_from_tak_0_7420042_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A California father stopped the attempted kidnapping of his daughter after he saw a stranger walk out of their house with her." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dad saves 2-year-old daughter after stranger tried to kidnap her from home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A father thwarted the attempted kidnapping of his daughter after he saw a random man taking her out of their Southern California home.</p><p>Authorities said the incident happened around 10:38 p.m. Sunday in Vista, California. San Diego County sheriff’s deputies learned from the family that the father saw the man carrying his 2-year-old daughter out of their house.</p><p>The father confronted the man, who left the little girl and ran away. Authorities said the suspect jumped the fence of the victim’s yard in an unknown direction.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/study-finds-working-1-day-a-week-is-all-you-need-for-mental-health-benefits-from-employment" title="Study: Working 1 day a week is all you need for mental health benefits from employment" data-articleId="413582951" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/Working_1_day_a_week_is_all_you_need_for_0_7419918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Researchers found that the risk of mental health problems reduced by an average of 30 percent when people moved from unemployment or stay-at-home parenting into paid work for eight hours or less per week." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study: Working 1 day a week is all you need for mental health benefits from employment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For many who think the traditional 40-hour workweek is too taxing and unnecessary, science seems to agree with you.</p><p>In a study published in the journal Social Science and Medicine , sociologists found that working only once a week is enough to gain the mental health benefits that a paid job provides.</p><p>They found that the risk of mental health problems reduced by an average of 30 percent when people moved from unemployment or stay-at-home parenting into paid work for eight hours or less per week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-newark-drugs-home" title="Feds: Newark home turned into ‘fast-food-style drive-through' for drugs" data-articleId="413572829" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drive-Through-GE_1560970861190_7420033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drive-Through-GE_1560970861190_7420033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drive-Through-GE_1560970861190_7420033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drive-Through-GE_1560970861190_7420033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/19/Drive-Through-GE_1560970861190_7420033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="

(Google via FOX)

" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Feds: Newark home turned into ‘fast-food-style drive-through' for drugs</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 02:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Several members of the notorious ‘Bloods’ street gang are accused of turning an abandoned Newark home into a “fast-food-style drive-through” for drugs. </p><p>According to the New Jersey District Attorney’s office, Shaheed Blake, 36, and Anderson Hutchinson, 37, led an enormous drug market that operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week, pulling in roughly $10,000 a day in sales of heroin and crack cocaine. </p><p>“These defendants are charged with orchestrating and participating in a massive drug trafficking organization that pumped heroin and crack <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> 