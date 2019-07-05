< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Scientists fight to save bananas from extinction
Posted Jul 05 2019 07:26PM EDT A tray of freshly picked Chiquita bananas are readied for packing and export at a farm in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, Friday, May 31 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Banana_1562369084644_7479748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A tray of freshly picked Chiquita bananas are readied for packing and export at a farm in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, Friday, May 31 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A tray of freshly picked Chiquita bananas are readied for packing and export at a farm in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, Friday, May 31 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416518859-416518375" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Banana_1562369084644_7479748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Banana_1562369084644_7479748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Banana_1562369084644_7479748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Banana_1562369084644_7479748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Banana_1562369084644_7479748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A tray of freshly picked Chiquita bananas are readied for packing and export at a farm in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, Friday, May 31 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A tray of freshly picked Chiquita bananas are readied for packing and export at a farm in Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas state, Mexico, Friday, May 31 2019. NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Bananas are one of the world's favorite fruits, but a fungal disease is threatening to wipe out the most popular type of banana.

Panama disease, a fungus that lives in the soil, enters banana trees through the roots and cuts off the flow of water and nutrients, causing the plant to wilt. 

The disease is a major threat to the Cavendish banana, the most internationally traded banana found on the market today. 

However, scientists are searching for new solutions to keep the Cavendish banana from getting wiped out by Panama disease

"One solution is to try, in some way, to get the genes from the wild ancestors of the bananas," said Dr. Dennis Stevenson, Vice President for Laboratory Research at the New York Botanical Garden. "The other option is, perhaps, to change to another banana cultivar that is already resistant."

Despite the threat, however, Stevenson says he's optimistic about the chances of saving the Cavendish banana from being destroyed.

"Science is about problem solving," Stevenson said. "This is a problem, scientists can solve this. So I'm saying 'No, they're going to solve this and I'm still going to be eating Cavendish bananas.'" class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WNYW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402984" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/rodent-infestation-closes-long-island-movie-theater" title="Rodent infestation closes Long Island movie theater" data-articleId="416540875" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/AMC_theater_in_Levittown_closes_due_to_r_0_7480264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/AMC_theater_in_Levittown_closes_due_to_r_0_7480264_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/AMC_theater_in_Levittown_closes_due_to_r_0_7480264_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/AMC_theater_in_Levittown_closes_due_to_r_0_7480264_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/AMC_theater_in_Levittown_closes_due_to_r_0_7480264_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The AMC DINE-IN Levittown movie theater is temporarily closed after health inspectors found a rodent infestation." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rodent infestation closes Long Island movie theater</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 10:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The AMC DINE-IN Levittown 10 movie theater has been temporarily closed due to a rodent infestation.</p><p>According to an employee that spoke to FOX 5 NY, the theater closed late Wednesday after health inspectors arrived and found rodents in the auditorium.</p><p>A spokeswoman for the Nassau County Health Department says that the theater voluntarily closed its doors after the inspection and will remain closed until they inspect and the rodents are eliminated.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so" title="Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events" data-articleId="416542630" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Women_s_World_Cup_final_scheduled_for_sa_0_7480224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt=""It's ridiculous, and disappointing, to be honest," Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. Women's National Team said of the scheduling conflict." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 08:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 05 2019 10:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Megan Rapinoe considers Sunday to be the final insult.</p><p>As the U.S. Women’s National Team heads into what could be a historic fourth win in the final round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, some are voicing concerns about the broadcast schedule of the match.</p><p>Two major men’s soccer event finals will also be occurring on Sunday.Shortly after the U.S. and the Netherlands duke it out for the Women’s World Cup title, Brazil and Peru will compete in the Copa America, South America’s men’s championship.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/long-island-sisters-give-birth-on-the-same-day" title="Queens sisters give birth on the same day" data-articleId="416499488" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A pair of sisters from Long Island ended up giving birth on July 3." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Queens sisters give birth on the same day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p static-position" href="/news/rodent-infestation-closes-long-island-movie-theater"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/AMC_theater_in_Levittown_closes_due_to_r_0_7480264_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="AMC_theater_in_Levittown_closes_due_to_r_0_20190706021748"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rodent infestation closes Long Island movie theater</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on during the pre-match warm-up. Rapinoe has expressed disappointment the final match will take place on the same day as two major men's soccer event finals. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)" title="MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-island-sisters-give-birth-on-the-same-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_20190705212400"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Queens sisters give birth on the same day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Texas police officers stand guard in front of ice cream shelf following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video. id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/its-ridiculous-megan-rapinoe-slams-scheduling-of-womens-world-cup-final-on-same-day-as-mens-so" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/MeganRapinoe_Getty_1562378790149_7480339_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;of&#x20;USA&#x20;looks&#x20;on&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;pre-match&#x20;warm-up&#x2e;&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;has&#x20;expressed&#x20;disappointment&#x20;the&#x20;final&#x20;match&#x20;will&#x20;take&#x20;place&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;same&#x20;day&#x20;as&#x20;two&#x20;major&#x20;men&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;soccer&#x20;event&#x20;finals&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Craig&#x20;Mercer&#x2f;MB&#x20;Media&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Megan Rapinoe slams scheduling of Women's World Cup final on same day as men's soccer events</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/long-island-sisters-give-birth-on-the-same-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/05/Sisters_give_birth_on_the_same_day_0_7479310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Queens sisters give birth on the same day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texas-police-guard-ice-cream-aisle-in-market-following-viral-blue-bell-ice-cream-licking-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/police%20guard%20ice%20cream_1562372440187.png_7479851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Texas&#x20;police&#x20;officers&#x20;stand&#x20;guard&#x20;in&#x20;front&#x20;of&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;shelf&#x20;following&#x20;viral&#x20;Blue&#x20;Bell&#x20;ice&#x20;cream&#x20;licking&#x20;video&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Keller&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/grandfather-accidentally-brings-cannabis-laced-cake-to-hospital-as-thank-you-for-nurses" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519_1562370399802_7479777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519_1562370399802_7479777_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519_1562370399802_7479777_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519_1562370399802_7479777_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/getty_cakemarijuanasplit_070519_1562370399802_7479777_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;piece&#x20;of&#x20;red&#x20;velvet&#x20;cake&#x20;and&#x20;a&#x20;mason&#x20;jar&#x20;of&#x20;marijuana&#x20;buds&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;split&#x20;file&#x20;photos&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Grandfather accidentally brings cannabis-laced cake to hospital as thank you for nurses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/a-disgrace-melania-trump-statue-unveiled-in-her-slovenian-hometown-divides-residents" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Melania%20and%20statue_1562370543717.jpg_7479695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Melania%20and%20statue_1562370543717.jpg_7479695_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Melania%20and%20statue_1562370543717.jpg_7479695_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Melania%20and%20statue_1562370543717.jpg_7479695_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/05/Melania%20and%20statue_1562370543717.jpg_7479695_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 