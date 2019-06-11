< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Schumer urges FAA to require data recorders in helicopters helicopters"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412994117.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var The wreckage of an Agusta A109E helicopter that crashed into the roof of the AXA Equitable building in Midtown Manhattan, June 10, 2019. (Courtesy of FDNY) https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/FDNY_HELICOPTER_WRECK_CLOSEUP_061119_1560281699097_7383761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/FDNY_HELICOPTER_WRECK_CLOSEUP_061119_1560281699097_7383761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/FDNY_HELICOPTER_WRECK_CLOSEUP_061119_1560281699097_7383761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The wreckage of an Agusta A109E helicopter that crashed into the roof of the AXA Equitable building in Midtown Manhattan, June 10, 2019. The wreckage of an Agusta A109E helicopter that crashed into the roof of the AXA Equitable building in Midtown Manhattan, June 10, 2019. (Courtesy of FDNY) (Courtesy of FDNY)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412994117-412070743" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/FDNY_HELICOPTER_WRECK_CLOSEUP_061119_1560281699097_7383761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/FDNY_HELICOPTER_WRECK_CLOSEUP_061119_1560281699097_7383761_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/FDNY_HELICOPTER_WRECK_CLOSEUP_061119_1560281699097_7383761_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/FDNY_HELICOPTER_WRECK_CLOSEUP_061119_1560281699097_7383761_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/11/FDNY_HELICOPTER_WRECK_CLOSEUP_061119_1560281699097_7383761_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The wreckage of an Agusta A109E helicopter that crashed into the roof of the AXA Equitable building in Midtown Manhattan, June 10, 2019. (Courtesy of FDNY)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The wreckage of an Agusta A109E helicopter that crashed into the roof of the AXA Equitable building in Midtown Manhattan, June 10, 2019. By MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press
Posted Jun 16 2019 06:24PM EDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 06:26PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate's top Democrat called on the Federal Aviation Administration Sunday to heed warnings from federal safety investigators and require all helicopters be equipped with flight data recorders, commonly known as a "black box."

Sen. Charles Schumer's call for action comes days after a helicopter crashed on the roof of a Manhattan skyscraper , killing the pilot. The helicopter was not equipped with a flight data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder, according to federal investigators.</p> <p>The National Transportation Safety Board has pushed the FAA to implement its data recorder safety recommendation for years. In documents reviewed by The Associated Press, the NTSB said the FAA has maintained it has been unable to justify the mandate because "the benefits of recorders are difficult to identify and quantify because the absence of a recorder will never cause an accident."</p> <p>Large commercial planes and some private aircraft are required, under FAA regulations, to have two so-called "black boxes" that record information - a flight data recorder that monitors altitude and other instrumentation, and a cockpit voice recorder, which records radio transmissions and sounds in the cockpit. But there is no such requirement for helicopters.</p> <p>"To know that the NTSB has been trying for years, without success, to compel the FAA to take action as it relates to making helicopters more valuable to safety by installing flight data recorders is cause for serious concern," Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement to the AP.</p> <p>The FAA said in a statement it was supporting the NTSB's investigation into the New York crash and that it was "premature to consider any actions pending the outcome of the investigation."</p> <p>The NTSB has been recommending data recorders on helicopters for several years and pushed the FAA to enact new regulations after a medical helicopter crashed in Missouri in 2011, killing four people. Safety investigators said the pilot had been texting and recommended the FAA require all newly manufactured nonexperimental helicopters be required to have both flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders.</p> <p>The FAA has not enacted any such requirement.</p> <p>"In the name of safety, the FAA must take another look at the NTSB's reports on chopper crashes similar to the one in New York City just last week and propel the safety measures that have been collecting dust for far too long," Schumer said.</p> <p>In a notice to the FAA last year, the NTSB said 159 aircraft involved in crashes from 2005 to 2017 had no form of recording equipment. The NTSB, which is charged with investigating transportation crashes across the U.S., said it was more difficult to investigate with the lack of information.</p> <p>Of those 159 crashes, the NTSB was not able to determine the probable cause for 18 of them, the agency said. It argues federal investigators would have more information to conduct critical safety probes if the data recorders were installed.</p> <p>This week's crash was the second in Manhattan in a month and led renewed calls for restricting helicopter flights over the city.</p> <p>U.S. Rep. Trump calls newspaper report on Russia power grid 'treason'

Posted Jun 16 2019 06:00PM EDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 06:01PM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has lashed out at The New York Times, saying it engaged in a "virtual act of treason" for a story that said the U.S. was ramping up its cyber-intrusions into Russia's power grid.

The Times reported on Saturday that the U.S. has bored into Russian utility systems in an escalating campaign meant to deter future cyber activity by Russia. It comes as the U.S. looks for new ways to punish Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election and prevent a recurrence.</p><p>The Times, in its official public relations account, called Trump's accusation "dangerous" and said it had told officials about the story before it was published and no security issues were raised.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/politics/fox-news-poll-shows-biden-sanders-warren-beating-trump" title="Fox News poll shows Biden, Sanders, Warren beating Trump" data-articleId="412991104" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox News poll on election June 2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Fox News poll shows Biden, Sanders, Warren beating Trump

Posted Jun 16 2019 05:36PM EDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 06:02PM EDT

President Trump plans to launch his re-election campaign on Tuesday amid a new Fox News poll that shows him losing to major Democratic candidates.

The poll, which was taken from June 9 to June 12, shows former vice president Joe Biden beating Trump 49 to 39 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders would beat Trump 49 to 40 percent. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/trump-backs-bill-to-ban-flag-burning-a-no-brainer" title="Trump backs bill to ban flag-burning: ‘A no brainer!'" data-articleId="412997506" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Trump backs bill to ban flag-burning: 'A no brainer!'

Posted Jun 16 2019 05:01PM EDT
Updated Jun 16 2019 06:37PM EDT

Some Republicans in Congress on Friday reintroduced a proposal calling for a ban on burning the American flag – and they've already won an endorsement from President Trump.

"All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag. A no brainer!," the president wrote in a Twitter message Saturday.

All in for Senator Steve Daines as he proposes an Amendment for a strong BAN on burning our American Flag. A no brainer!</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1607_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1607"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Featured Videos

The Fox 5 Weather blog
Police: Man sexually abused woman who fell asleep on subway
633 divers at Florida beach break world record for largest underwater cleanup
Vigil in Pearl River opposes parole for teen's killers href="/news/police-man-sexually-abused-woman-who-fell-asleep-on-subway"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/16/SubwaySexAbuseSuspect_1560715113484_7403721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SubwaySexAbuseSuspect_1560715113484.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man sexually abused woman who fell asleep on subway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/633-divers-at-florida-beach-break-world-record-for-largest-underwater-cleanup"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/16/JACK%20FISHMAN%20jackfish44%20instagram_cleanup5_061619_1560704461782.png_7403454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="PHOTO: Jack Fishman and @jackfish44/ Instagram" title="JACK FISHMAN jackfish44 instagram_cleanup5_061619_1560704461782.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>633 divers at Florida beach break world record for largest underwater cleanup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vigil-in-pearl-river-opposes-parole-for-teens-killers"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/16/Friends__family_of_slain_Pearl_River_tee_0_7403436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Friends__family_of_slain_Pearl_River_tee_0_20190616155506"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vigil in Pearl Most Recent

Trump calls newspaper report on Russia power grid 'treason'
The Fox 5 Weather blog
Fox News poll shows Biden, Sanders, Warren beating Trump
Trump backs bill to ban flag-burning: 'A no brainer!'
Man arrested for trespassing at Ocasio-Cortez's office 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/29/GettyImages-1139710073_1556592136913_7186577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/29/GettyImages-1139710073_1556592136913_7186577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/29/GettyImages-1139710073_1556592136913_7186577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Pete&#x20;Marovich&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Trump calls newspaper report on Russia power grid 'treason'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/01/17/weather-blog_1516204722749_4826317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The Fox 5 Weather blog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/fox-news-poll-shows-biden-sanders-warren-beating-trump" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/16/Fox%20News%20poll%20on%20election_1560720803752.JPG_7403938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox&#x20;News&#x20;poll&#x20;on&#x20;election&#x20;June&#x20;2019" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fox News poll shows Biden, Sanders, Warren beating Trump</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-backs-bill-to-ban-flag-burning-a-no-brainer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/16/GettyImages-1133214208_1560718891045_7403861_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tasos&#x20;Katopodis&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump backs bill to ban flag-burning: ‘A no brainer!'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-arrested-for-trespassing-at-aoc-office" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/09/GETTY_ocasio%20cortez_010919_1547041687531.png_6605721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/09/GETTY_ocasio%20cortez_010919_1547041687531.png_6605721_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/09/GETTY_ocasio%20cortez_010919_1547041687531.png_6605721_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/09/GETTY_ocasio%20cortez_010919_1547041687531.png_6605721_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/01/09/GETTY_ocasio%20cortez_010919_1547041687531.png_6605721_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 