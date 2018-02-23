Schools closed after buses destroyed in garage fire

- A Pennsylvania school district closed all of its schools on Friday after a fire at their bus garage.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. and 25 school buses were destroyed in the fire. Following the fire, school officials canceled school for the day and announced there would be no non-public transportation.

Due to a fire in the bus garage that caused the loss of 25 buses, Parkland School District will be closed Friday, February 23, 2018. There will be no non-public transportation. Offices will open on time. — Parkland Schools (@ParklandSchools) February 23, 2018

Fire crews remained on scene to investigate the cause of the fire.