Mysterious white orbs spotted in Midwestern skies spark social media speculation"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/what-are-those-mysterious-white-orbs-spotted-in-midwestern-skies-spark-social-media-speculation">What are those? Mysterious white orbs spotted in Midwestern skies spark social media speculation</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-administration-argues-detained-migrant-children-may-not-necessarily-need-soap-toothbrushes"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/border%20THUMB_1561162999970.jpg_7431582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Trump administration argues detained migrant children may not necessarily need soap, toothbrushes"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-administration-argues-detained-migrant-children-may-not-necessarily-need-soap-toothbrushes">Trump administration argues detained migrant children may not necessarily need soap, toothbrushes</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/us-womens-national-team-set-to-go-up-against-spain-in-knockout-round-of-womens-world-cup">US Women's National Team set to go up against Spain in knockout round of Women's World Cup</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/sanctuary-older-dogs">Sanctuary helps older dogs live with love and dignity</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/what-are-those-mysterious-white-orbs-spotted-in-midwestern-skies-spark-social-media-speculation">What are those? Mysterious white orbs spotted in Midwestern skies spark social media speculation</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/trump-administration-argues-detained-migrant-children-may-not-necessarily-need-soap-toothbrushes">Trump administration argues detained migrant children may not necessarily need soap, toothbrushes</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/williamsburg-exhibition-taking-graffiti-beyond-the-streets">Williamsburg exhibition taking graffiti ‘BEYOND THE STREETS'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wnyw/news/larger-bone-spike-at-back-of-head-in-young-adults-possibly-due-to-poor-posture-from-tech-study-says">Larger bone spike at back of head in young adults possibly due to poor posture from tech, study says</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather-alerts">Weather Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gooddayny" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gooddayny" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day NY</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gooddayny" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">FOX 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/jobs">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var Sanctuary helps older dogs live with love and dignity By Antwan Lewis, FOX 5 NY
Posted Jun 21 2019 08:40PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 21 2019 07:51PM EDT url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sanctuary_for_senior_dogs_0_7431635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414101755-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sanctuary_for_senior_dogs_0_7431635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414101755-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Sanctuary_for_senior_dogs_0_20190621235155"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/FOX5NY_DOG_SANCTUARY_2_062119_1561163788150_7431789_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414101755-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FOX5NY_DOG_SANCTUARY_2_062119_1561163788150.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/FOX5NY_DOG_SANCTUARY_1_062119_1561163788129_7431788_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414101755-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FOX5NY_DOG_SANCTUARY_1_062119_1561163788129.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/FOX5NY_DOG_SANCTUARY_3_062119_1561163791289_7431790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414101755-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FOX5NY_DOG_SANCTUARY_3_062119_1561163791289.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/FOX5NY_DOG_SANCTUARY_4_062119_1561163791300_7431791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414101755-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FOX5NY_DOG_SANCTUARY_4_062119_1561163791300.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/FOX5NY_DOG_SANCTUARY_5_062119_1561163794343_7431792_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414101755-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="FOX5NY_DOG_SANCTUARY_5_062119_1561163794343.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414101755-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/Sanctuary_for_senior_dogs_0_7431635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Sanctuary_for_senior_dogs_0_20190621235155"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/21/FOX5NY_DOG_SANCTUARY_2_062119_1561163788150_7431789_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Marty's Place in Marty's Place in Upper Freehold, N.J., is a sanctuary for senior dogs. (FOX 5 NY)
Marty's Place in Upper Freehold, N.J., is a sanctuary for senior dogs. (FOX 5 NY) (FOX 5 NY)
Marty's Place in Upper Freehold, N.J., is a sanctuary for senior dogs. (FOX 5 NY) (FOX 5 NY)
Marty's Place in Upper Freehold, N.J., is a sanctuary for senior dogs. (FOX 5 NY) (FOX 5 NY) (FOX 5 NY) (FOX 5 NY)
UPPER FREEHOLD, N.J. (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - <a href="https://martysplace.org/"><strong>Marty's Place</strong></a> in Upper Freehold, N.J., is a sanctuary for senior dogs. The average age of dogs here is about 13. Nearly every dog is battling either chronic disease or debilitating ailments.</p> <p>"We have had several cancer diagnoses. We also have dogs that have thyroid conditions, that are on thyroid medications," Executive Director Doreen Jakubcak said. "We certainly have dogs that have joint disease arthritic issues."</p> <p>Opened in 2015, Marty's Place is far from a shelter. There are no cages, but rather sofas and armchairs to give the dogs a sense of dignity.</p> <p>Many of the dogs come from homes where the combination of old age and illness has proven to be too much. Still, some have found new families ready to take on what can be a tough challenge.</p> <p>And should that not be the case for these seniors, no worries. class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_1293_MOD-AD-WNYW_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wnyw/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414101755'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0236_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0236"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402970_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/long-island">Long Island</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-york-state">New York</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/new-jersey">New Jersey</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/local-news/connecticut">Connecticut</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/fox-docs">Fox Doc</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/weather/the-fox-5-weather-team-blog">Weather Blog</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/traffic/airport-delays/flight-delays-story">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/gas">Gas Tracker</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/mornings">Good Day NY</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Watch Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/unusual">Unusual</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/public-affairs">Good Day Street Talk</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/health">Health Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/lyme-disease">Lyme Disease</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/personalities">Meet the Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about/tv-listings">Fox 5 TV Schedule</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/inside-fox-5/job-opportunities-at-fox-5my9">Job Opportunities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/podcasts">Podcasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/about">Contact us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/money">Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/big-idea">Big Idea</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX5NY"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox5ny"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX5NY NEWS APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxny.com/id334141111?mt=8&ign-mpt=uo%3D4" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mylocaltv.wnyw&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>Fox5NY Weather APP</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-5-ny-weather-radar/id955916412?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wnyw.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wnyw">FCC 