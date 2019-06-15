< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 13th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/USOpen_1560619159319_7401830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/USOpen_1560619159319_7401830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 13th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 13th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Phillip)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412863171-412863146" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/USOpen_1560619159319_7401830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/USOpen_1560619159319_7401830_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/USOpen_1560619159319_7401830_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/USOpen_1560619159319_7401830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/USOpen_1560619159319_7401830_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 13th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the fairway on the 13th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 01:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412863171" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Five people were injured at the U.S. Open when one of several boxes being loaded onto a golf cart fell onto the accelerator and sent the cart into spectators.</p> <p>The California Highway Patrol says a vendor parked the cart near the 16th hole Friday at Pebble Beach and was walking away when a box fell onto the gas pedal, moving it forward. It struck four spectators and the vendor before it was brought under control.</p> <p>The Monterey Herald says two victims were taken by ambulance to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. Simpson appears at an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court May 16, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>OJ Simpson on Twitter: 'I got a little gettin' even to do.'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">LINDA DEUTSCH, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 04:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 04:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LOS ANGELES (AP) - O.J. Simpson launched a Twitter account with a video post in which the former football star said he's got a "little gettin' even to do."</p><p>Simpson confirmed the new account to The Associated Press on Saturday, saying in a phone interview while on a Las Vegas golf course that it "will be a lot of fun."</p><p>"I've got some things to straighten out," he said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/flights-delayed-at-newark-airport-after-plane-skids-off-runway" title="Flights delayed at Newark Airport after plane skids off runway" data-articleId="412868724" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/NewarkPlanev1_1560627226280_7402340_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/NewarkPlanev1_1560627226280_7402340_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/NewarkPlanev1_1560627226280_7402340_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/NewarkPlanev1_1560627226280_7402340_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/15/NewarkPlanev1_1560627226280_7402340_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="via @DuncanGerding/Twitter" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Flights delayed at Newark Airport after plane skids off runway</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 02:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 03:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Flights out of Newark Liberty International Airport have resumed after an airplane skidded off of the runway while landing.</p><p>According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, originating from Denver International Airport, landed at 1 p.m. and skidded off of the pavement into a grassy area. No injuries were reported.</p><p>In a tweet , Newark Liberty Airport said that flight activity has resumed, with delays. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system" title="Shoppers at standstill as Target addresses issues with checkout system" data-articleId="412870931" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Shoppers at standstill as Target addresses issues with checkout system</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 02:37PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 03:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Several shoppers across the metro are reporting an issue checking out at Target stores. 