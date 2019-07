- The AMC DINE-IN Levittown 10 movie theater has been temporarily closed due to a rodent infestation.

According to an employee that spoke to FOX 5 NY, the theater closed late Wednesday after health inspectors arrived and found rodents in the auditorium.

A spokeswoman for the Nassau County Health Department says that the theater voluntarily closed its doors after the inspection and will remain closed until they inspect and the rodents are eliminated.

AMC did not respond to a request for comment but did tell Newsday that they take the issue seriously and that the affected theater receives multiple pest control inspections and treatment from a third-party pest control vendor each week.