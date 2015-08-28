< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section id="story412480784" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412480784" data-article-version="1.0">Robin Williams' son honors his father with newborn's name</h1> </header> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412480784-178267063"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/08/28/Robin_Williams_1440766339601_133666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/08/28/Robin_Williams_1440766339601_133666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/08/28/Robin_Williams_1440766339601_133666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/08/28/Robin_Williams_1440766339601_133666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/08/28/Robin_Williams_1440766339601_133666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2011 file photo, actor Robin Williams poses for a portrait during the &quot;Happy Feet&quot; Press Junket in Beverly Hills, Calif.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2011 file photo, actor Robin Williams poses for a portrait during the "Happy Feet" Press Junket in Beverly Hills, Calif. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412480784-178267063" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/08/28/Robin_Williams_1440766339601_133666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/08/28/Robin_Williams_1440766339601_133666_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/08/28/Robin_Williams_1440766339601_133666_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/08/28/Robin_Williams_1440766339601_133666_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2015/08/28/Robin_Williams_1440766339601_133666_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2011 file photo, actor Robin Williams poses for a portrait during the &quot;Happy Feet&quot; Press Junket in Beverly Hills, Calif.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2011 file photo, actor Robin Williams poses for a portrait during the "Happy Feet" Press Junket in Beverly Hills, Calif. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 12:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 03:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412480784" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Zak Williams, the oldest child of actor Robin Williams, <a href="https://people.com/parents/robin-williams-son-zak-welcomes-son-mclaurin-clement-exclusive/">told People Magazine</a> that he has welcomed a baby boy with his fiancée, Olivia June, and honored his father with their son’s name.</p> <p>McLaurin Clement Williams’ first name was Robin’s middle name. His parents say they will call him Mickey for short.</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/Byorj6olCOI/" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:16px;"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Byorj6olCOI/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Byorj6olCOI/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div> </div> </div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Byorj6olCOI/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">News is finally out: I’m an auntie! 🍼 Meet Mclaurin Clement Williams, aka Mickey, aka Dr. Baby! He’s a squishably cute pterodactyl cooing tiny wonder and I love him so much already ♥️ big shoutout to Mickey on being the fastest swimmer, and huge congrats to @heyoliviajune and my big bro @zakpym on creating this little joy (and poop) factory! 👶🏻 by Zak and Olivia 📷 by me</a></p> <p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/zeldawilliams/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> Zelda Williams</a> (@zeldawilliams) on <time datetime="2019-06-13T03:56:13+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">Jun 12, 2019 at 8:56pm PDT</time></p> </div> </blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script> <p>The proud couple shared photos of their little bundle of joy taken by Robin’s daughter, Zelda Williams on Instagram.</p> <p>Zak, 36, is Robin’s son from his marriage to first wife Valerie Velardi and works as a mental-health advocate, entrepreneur and Angel investor. June is the CEO of the women’s empowerment and community app Hey! VINA and a tech-startup founder. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for SiriusXM)" title="getty_barbaracorcoranfile_061319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Brother of 'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran found dead in Dominican Republic hotel room</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cuba-gooding-jr-surrenders"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/CUBA_GOODING_JR_HANDCUFFS_061319_1560457616477_7394310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Detectives lead a handcuffed Cuba Gooding Jr. to a police vehicle outside PSA 5 in East Harlem, New York, June 13, 2019. (FOX 5 NY)" title="CUBA_GOODING_JR_HANDCUFFS_061319_1560457616477.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of groping a woman in a bar; denies allegation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/heres-what-dad-really-wants-for-fathers-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/CLAYTON%20KERSHAW%20GETTY_1560447298615.jpg_7393597_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers plays with his children Charlie and Cali on Fathers Day before playing the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)" title="977266792_1560447298615-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Put down the ‘World's Best Dad' mug: Here's what dad really wants for Father's Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/-real-housewives-star-says-she-slipped-and-was-arrested"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/13/Luann_de_Lesepps_0_7393397_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Luann_de_Lesseps_0_20190613160109"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Real Housewives' star de Lesseps says she "slipped"</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5ny.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa 