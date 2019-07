- Singer Rihanna took to social media with a photo of a young girl who has a striking resemblance to the pop star and the Internet went wild.

More than 6.5 million people have liked the photo of the child identified as Ala'a Skyy.

"Almost drop my phone. How?" Rihanna wrote on Instagram.

Bria Kay says she is 'Ala'a's mother and that the child is a model and has her own IG account @iamhoneyy_

The accont has more than 22,000 followers.

Fellow celebrities reacted to @badgalriri's post.

TV host Lala Anthony wrote: "Woowwwww‼️‼️

Model Miranda Kerr wrote: "Adorable"

Fat Joe: "Congratulations. She's beautiful."

Even model Tyra Banks shared the photo in the hope of finding and signing the child for work as a model.

'S.O.S. PLEASE SOMEONE HELP ME identify @badgalriri's #freshfierceface mini-me!' she captioned the photo.