fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script>

<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox5ny.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story410655388" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410655388" data-article-version="1.0">Electric moped share program adds hundreds of vehicles</h1>
</header> class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410655388.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410655388");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_410655388_410658471_140216"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WNYW"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_410655388_410658471_140216";this.videosJson='[{"id":"410658471","video":"570831","title":"Electric%20moped%20share%20expands","caption":"Not%20even%20a%20week%20ago%2C%201%2C000%20all-electric%20mopeds%20landed%20on%20the%20streets%20of%20a%20select%20group%20of%20neighborhoods%20in%20Brooklyn%20and%20Queens.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fmedia.fox5ny.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FElectric_moped_share_expands_0_7349343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F03%2FElectric_moped_share_expands_570831_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654223519%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DjsNfNDS7JYqr4SHiw8YlJkxRgPM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Frevel-electric-moped-share-program-expands"}},"createDate":"Jun 03 2019 10:32PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WNYW"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410655388_410658471_140216",video:"570831",poster:"https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/Electric_moped_share_expands_0_7349343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Not%2520even%2520a%2520week%2520ago%252C%25201%252C000%2520all-electric%2520mopeds%2520landed%2520on%2520the%2520streets%2520of%2520a%2520select%2520group%2520of%2520neighborhoods%2520in%2520Brooklyn%2520and%2520Queens.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wnyw.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/03/Electric_moped_share_expands_570831_1800.mp4?Expires=1654223519&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=jsNfNDS7JYqr4SHiw8YlJkxRgPM",eventLabel:"Electric%20moped%20share%20expands-410658471",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wnyw/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5ny.com%2Fnews%2Frevel-electric-moped-share-program-expands"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5ny.com/news/revel-electric-moped-share-program-expands">Mac King, FOX 5 NY </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:18PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-410655388"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:32PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:33PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> style="background: url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/REVEL_MOPED_1559615512105_7349411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410655388-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/REVEL_MOPED_1559615512105_7349411_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410655388-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="REVEL_MOPED_1559615512105.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/30/Shared_electric_mopeds_0_5865922_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410655388-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wnyw/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Shared_electric_mopeds_0_20180730215720"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410655388-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WNYW_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/03/REVEL_MOPED_1559615512105_7349411_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="REVEL_MOPED_1559615512105.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img share adds hundreds of vehicles" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5ny.com/news/revel-electric-moped-share-program-expands" addthis:title="Moped share adds hundreds of vehicles" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/revel-electric-moped-share-program-expands";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Mac\x20King\x2c\x20FOX\x205\x20NY\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410655388" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines410655388' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/shared-electric-mopeds-brooklyn"> <figure <strong class='dateline'>NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY)</strong> - Not even a week ago, <strong><a href="https://gorevel.com/new-york/">1,000 all-electric mopeds landed on the streets</a></strong> of a select group of neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens.</p>
<p>"Doesn't matter if you live 30 seconds from a really nice subway station," Revel CEO and co-founder Frank Reig said. "That subway line is probably doing one thing: Taking you to Manhattan."</p> <p>Reig met us at Revel's warehouse in the Brooklyn Navy Yard where the company staged its machines during a nearly year-long trial of just 68 vehicles before last week's launch, giving the city its first and only shared electric vehicle fleet.</p> <p>It allows anyone 21 or older with a driver's license, no DUIs, and fewer than two speeding tickets who consents to a check of their driving record to climb onto a machine that tops out at 29 mph for just 25 cents and rip around the streets of the nation's largest city in the few phone-taps and minutes it takes to register.</p> <p>"We shut down from midnight to 5 a.m. because I think it something bad will happen, it will probably happen at 3 a.m.," Reig said.</p> <p>He stressed his company's focus on safety. Every moped comes with two helmets, the company can shut down every single vehicle remotely in dangerous conditions, it offers riding lessons seven days a week, and the app asks riders confirm they've ridden a moped before.</p> <p>"There is some personal responsibility here," Reig said.</p> <p>Revel trusts its users to answer that last question honestly, thus realistically injecting into New York City traffic some number of first-time completely untrained and unpracticed moped riders every single day.</p> <p>A Revel moped has a license plate registered with the state DMV and thus full third-party liability insurance for every rider.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story410655388 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-410655388",i="relatedHeadlines-410655388",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9539_" > 