With courage and support, retired cop faces deadliest foe

- Retired NYPD Police Officer Scott Blackshaw spent 20 years on the force and more than 100 hours working the Ground Zero pile after September 11.

"I just wanted to ride around and help people. That's it," he said. "That's all I wanted to do every day when I went to work."

Now he spends two to three days a week getting holistic infusions as he fights his toughest battle yet. He was diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer in February.

"You can't do it by yourself. It's so overwhelming, it's not even funny," Blackshaw said. "Medications are on the table—probably anywhere from 12 to 20 medications you got to take every day."

The 52-year-old Huntington Station resident dedicated his life to helping others. Now he is getting through it with help from his friends, family, and his dog, Bo, a Welsh corgi.

Neighbor Sonja Mellynchuk said Blackshaw used to cut her lawn and plowed everyone's driveways after snowfall. So it only felt right for her to do her part. She coordinates his appointments with doctors, schedules rides, and helps with the meds.

"He's an unspoken hero," Mellynchuk said. "Even though everyone says 'Never forget,' people start to forget."

Retired NYPD Sgt. Mary Young worked with Blackshaw.

"Today is a wonderful day for Scott but there have been many, many rough ones over the last couple of months," Young said. "Team Scottie has got his back and we want to see him do well."

Blackshaw was given only four months to live. He made it to his birthday last week. Instead of donations, he wants people's prayers as he promises to keep fighting.

"I'm going to try to get through it and I'm not giving up until the last day," Blackshaw said.