Spike in home deliveries keeps many restaurants open

- New York City's restaurant scene is always evolving. Right now, it is in the middle of a delivery boom. With services Grubhub, Seamless, Uber Eats, and Amazon Restaurants, you really don't have to leave home to get a good meal.

You may have noticed that not as many people are dining out at restaurants like they use to because many folks rather have their food delivered to their front doors.

In the last five years, sales from deliveries jumped 20 percent, and the overall number of deliveries increased 10 percent, according to the NPD Group, a leading global information company. This is due in large part to the growth of digital ordering, which now represents over half of all delivery visits.

Coppola's does about 50 to 70 deliveries a night—an increase from about 30 a few years ago, according to owner Sal Coppola. He said customers are comfortable at home and the delivery boom is changing the restaurant business.

Sal said he made his takeout menu smaller to keep it fresh and consistent. He believes deliveries will continue to increase. He said he is ready: he'll just hire more delivery guys.

Pinky's Space, a southern-French hybrid eatery, designed specific packaging to hold up well for deliveries, according to owner Mimi Blitz. Everyone is on the go these days, she said, and, in fact, deliveries keep her business going. She said about 75 percent of her business is through delivery services.