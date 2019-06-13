Pop star Ariana Grande donated $250,000 of proceeds to Planned Parenthood after her Saturday concert in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the group.

“Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time -- in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion,” Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen told PEOPLE.

The donation came as Georgia faced potential boycotts over its decision to enact "heartbeat legislation" which bans abortions after a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat.