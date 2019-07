- Friday evening’s rush hour meltdown on one of the hottest days of the year is being called a “wake-up call” by riders’ advocacy groups, as a new report suggests that the MTA already knew about the computer glitch that is being blamed for the shutdown.

The report claims that MTA records show that the computerized signal system, known as Automatic Train Supervision, was flagged for problems at least 13 times since June. However, the MTA challenges that number.

“There have been two significant interruptions of the MTA’s Automatic Train Supervision system in 2019,” the MTA said in a statement. “One occurred Marc 21-22, and the other July 19. Those events involved different servers.”

An MTA bard committee is scheduled to meet Monday morning to consider Governor Andrew Cuomo's management reorganization plan.