- An alarming new report by TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit shows that multiple bridges in Westchester and Rockland counties have shown significant deterioration.

The report listed 300 bridges of the 2500 in the Hudson Valley as poor and structurally deficient, which could cause drivers to seek alternate routes that make travel times longer and waste fuel.

“This report was hopefully a wakeup call and a call to action,” said John Ravitz, Vice President of the Business Council of Westchester. “We’ve always in our legislative agenda made it a priority to congress and to the state that we need to invest in infrastructure funding.”

Lawmakers in Westchester County have approved $37M in bridge repairs, and County Executive George Latimer says the repairs should begin in 2020.