- According to a data released by the Department of Education, 938 New York City public school classrooms for children under the age of six require lead remediation.

According to the report, 38 percent of city public schools built prior to 1985 tested positive for deteriorating lead paint as well.

The Department of Education did not respond to repeated requests for comment, but reportedly plans to remediate all 938 lead-positive classroom before the start of the school year.

The city also found water faucets dispensing high levels of lead in around 80 percent of the city’s schools, but said it has since remedied those issues.